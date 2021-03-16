Spring is fast approaching and the landscape will soon begin to show signs of life.
Already skunk cabbage is emerging in the creek bottoms, providing a welcome change in diet to a number of animals. Migrating swans and strutting
woodcock were heard and seen last week, adding to the excitement of warmer weather and southern winds.
Bird watching is at its best now with the vibrant plumage for breeding
season and bleak landscape creating the perfect canvas. Spotting and identifying a singing bird is much easier before the shrub and tree buds break. The use of binoculars can greatly assist a birder in enjoying the bright colors.
Areas with diverse habitat attract more birds, and one will find more activity along property lines and other
man-made edges. Many state forests and parks offer excellent birding
destinations at a time of year when usage is typically limited. Enjoying the outdoors on public ground is satisfying and quite obtainable in our area.
Surprisingly, snow continues to melt in the northern tier of the state with trout streams currently running high. Water temperatures might be
less-than-ideal come opening day on April 3 as northern slopes still had
significant snow pack.
The youth day will occur on March 27 with southern waters being perhaps a better choice for finding actively
feeding fish. Mentors should be
prepared to present a slower offering as feeding trout could be sluggish in cold water temperatures.
Little Mahoning was stocked this past Saturday, with fishing now permitted in the delayed-harvest fly-fishing-only section located toward the headwaters. A number of delayed-harvest sections of approved trout waters in this area offer anglers the chance to trout fish before opening day.
Fishing is permitted on stocked lakes; however, catch-and-release must be practiced until opening day.
Looking in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations digest or online on its website (www.fishandboat.com) will provide plenty of useful
information as when and where to trout fish.
As the snow recedes across the elk range, shed antler hunters will search for freshly dropped sheds. Whitetails are dropping their antlers now, and it is a great time to look for shed antlers. The activity is perfect with sharing with others and can even become
competitive in areas
of higher deer density and multiple finds.
With some
knowledge of deer
habits and preferences, the activity is higher odds than finding a needle in a haystack, but it can be daunting to find your first antler. Focusing on areas with lots of deer or elk sign is
perhaps the best way to trip over a freshly dropped antler. Competition on public ground can be real, yet there is no definite drop date, so luck can still be had in someone’s boot tracks.
The use of optics while searching for shed antler will save footsteps and turn up more tines. Scanning opposite
hillsides and open fields can be done from a stationary position whenever one grows tired of walking.
Scouting for upcoming hunting and trapping seasons while looking for shed antlers is a great way to spend a sunny spring day.
When planning on spending the day in the deer woods, taking steps to
prevent ticks is time well spent. Avoiding pushing through brush and low-hanging limbs will eliminate a lot of potential hitch hikers. Tight fitting and woven clothing that is tucked in and treated with a repellent will greatly reduce the number of ticks that are brought home or find skin.