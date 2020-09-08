On Saturday, squirrel season will open across the state, allowing
licensed hunters some outdoor adventure.
The small game species is abundant and largely underutilized, at the same time that hunter recruitment is declining. Allowing additional time to pursue squirrels this season will provide more opportunity to get afield.
As the days grow shorter, the time to hunt after school or work decreases daily until darkness makes hunting during the week all but impossible. I can still recall the rush to get to the squirrel woods after my father would get home from work. Despite limited time to hunt, the after-school hunts were some of my favorite and helped develop my woodsman skills.
This September season should allow hunters to create memories, scout for big game, and with any luck, bag a few squirrels for the pot.
Until the first frosts, visibility will be limited as the foliage will still be thick and green. Hunting slowly will provide some close shots that can come unexpectedly for predator and prey.
Using a shotgun with a modified choke constriction enables the hunter to capitalize on the startled squirrels. Although a rimfire rifle is better for limiting the amount of damaged meat, the dense forest of late summer can make it all but impossible to see a squirrel outside of shotgun range. Quite often a squirrel foraging on the forest floor will be within 10 yards before recognizing the threat. A shotgun allows better odds of anchoring a moving target while also being able to shoot through some vegetation.
The economy shotgun shell offerings used largely for shooting clay pigeons and doves should be avoided if the budget allows. Squirrels have thick hides, and a game load with larger pellets will do a better job of dispatching a bushy tail while leaving fewer pellets in the meat.
A startled squirrel going straight away from the hunter does not offer a good shot as the bulk of the meat in at the back end. Once at the base of a tree it sought for refuge, the squirrel will often stop to assess what the perceived threat and offer a frontal or broadside stationary shot.
Weather conditions will dictate how the harvest is handled, and field dressing immediately will allow the carcass to cool quickly. If the head is not to be eaten, it can be removed as well, further expediting the cooling process. While on the hunt, freshly harvested squirrels should be
carried on a game carrier in hand or on the hip rather than stuffed in the back of a game bag that will trap the escaping heat.
The limit of squirrels is six, but hunters would be wise to know when it is time to call it quits and begin to care for what meat is in hand.
Recipes for squirrels are abundant, and freshly harvested squirrels can make for some fine eating. Many of the squirrels harvested in September will be young and tender, albeit somewhat smaller than adults.
A large portion of young squirrels fall prey to predators in the early fall, and research shows regulated hunting has little impact on the population. Several surrounding states already offer a September squirrel season with positive results.