I was 20 years old when I was first handed a mic and urged to ask
Sidney Crosby a question during the 2016 World Cup exhibition games held in Pittsburgh.
It was my first game-day as a staff writer intern with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and I was terrified — so terrified that I can’t even remember a single question I asked that day to any of the NHL’s top stars.
Sure, part of the fear derived from my own nerves of once being a
little girl with big dreams to work in sports media, but I was also acutely aware of my position in the locker room as a young woman in a crowd of men.
While I don’t remember the
questions I asked, I do remember the pep talk given to me that day by Pens team reporter Michelle Crechiolo: “You know your stuff. Be confident, and don’t let yourself be intimidated. You belong here just as much as everyone else.”
It was a warning as much as it was advice. There was no candy-coating the scrutiny
women reporters face simply for
existing in a male-originated and dominated space.
With the news of the passing of Robin Herman, one of the first female
reporters to be allowed entry into an NHL locker room nearly 42 years before I had the opportunity to do so, I was reminded of the strides made by strong women who fought
relentlessly so that women like myself could do what we love and all the work still left to do.
There was Sadie Kneller Millers, who the Association of Women in Sports Media deems the first known female to cover sports for her work with the Baltimore Orioles in the 1890s. Though it’s reported that
Millers bylined her stories SKM to hide her gender.
Then, there was Margaret Goss, who is believed to be the first woman to regularly write sports
columns when she started at The New York Herald Tribune in 1924.
In 1944, Mary Garber found
herself thrust into sports
journalism for the Winston-
Salem Journal due to a shortage of male reporters during World War II. She covered the regional Black high school and colleges that other reporters ignored, becoming an advocate for Black athletes and coaches amid segregation.
Two years after Herman was
granted access to NHL locker rooms, Sports Illustrated’s Melissa Ludtke filed and won a lawsuit against
baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn on the basis of discrimination for denying herself and other female reporters the opportunity to enter the New York Yankees’ clubhouse during the 1977 World Series.
The ruling of Ludtke vs. Kuhn literally opened doors for women in sports media as MLB began allowing female reporters into locker rooms, but women were still a rare sight in the industry and reported endless harassment, belittlement and humiliation just for doing their jobs.
In 1991, a Sports Illustrated article titled “Women have Invaded the Men’s Club” reported that fewer than 50 women were employed in the sports media industry. While that number has increased in the last 31 years, the 2021 Sports Media Racial and Gender Report Card found that, among the 100-plus newspapers and websites surveyed, only 14.4 percent of sports reporters were women.
That low number is partially due to the mistreatment and criticism of female sports journalists throughout history.
Garber was forced to sit with players’ wives instead of in the press box at the start of her career, and she made friends with a security guard at North Carolina State University who dragged athletes out of the barred-to-women locker room so she could conduct interviews in the hallway.
Former sports journalist Paola Boivin, who was added to the College Football Playoff selection committee in 2018, recalled in her last article for the Arizona Republic how a St. Louis Cardinals player threw a jockstrap at her in the locker room in 1985 and another unaffiliated player used her name to cover up his mistresses’ calls to his wife.
Lisa Olsen, a former reporter at the Boston Herald, received death threats from fans after settling a civil suit with the New England Patriots claiming she was sexually harassed by players in 1990. The Boston Herald briefly transferred Olsen to The Daily Telegraph in Australia to escape the onset of harassment she faced, which included the burglary of her home and the slashing of her tires, as reported by the American Journalism Review.
When Olympic gold medalist and Stanford all-American softball player Jessica Mendoza was hired for “Sunday Night Baseball” during the 2015 season, minor-league baseball player Brooks Marlow tweeted: “No lady needs to be on espn talking during a baseball game specially Mendoza sorry.”
In an episode of the HBO series “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel”, Rhiannon Walker, a reporter for The Athletic that covers the Washington Commanders, spoke about being sexually harassed by an executive while covering the 2019 NFL Combine.
“These women went through hell, through utter degradation, to do their jobs,” said AWSM president Joanne Gerstner. “I am walking on a road paved by many who gave up their souls, their psyches to get us where we are today.”
I am lucky to be in the minority to not have a locker room horror story to share, but that’s more a testament to the organizations and publications I’ve worked for and the quality athletes and coaches I’ve worked with than the industry at large.
I’ll always remember a conversation I had with a stranger while covering a Duquesne basketball game in college. When I mentioned I wanted to work in sports after graduation, he asked me, “like an NFL cheerleader?”
It’s those types of assumptions that prove the disparaging fact that more than 132 years since Millers broke the barrier of women sports reporting, it’s still not commonplace to think of women in those positions.
While the culture is shifting, the stigma remains.
That’s why it’s more important now than ever to keep putting women in sports media positions. The more commonplace women become in these roles, the less their presence is considered an enigma to be gawked at and criticized. It makes the locker room a safer place for women just trying to do their job — a job they often chose because they fell in love with sports so profoundly they wanted to make a career out of it.
It has been 47 years since Herman entered the Montreal locker room, and women are still fighting for a safe place in locker rooms, on sidelines and in broadcast booths, on radio shows and in print.
Because we belong here.