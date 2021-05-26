MARION CENTER — For a team that averaged 9.2 runs per game this season, Marion Center didn’t look the part Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Mount Union senior Tyler Renninger looked every bit the ace he is.
Marion Center mustered six hits in seven innings off Renninger — all singles, including two infield hits — and the Stingers were shut out for just the second time this season in a 10-0 loss to the sixth-seeded Trojans in the District 6 Class 2A baseball semifinals.
Mount Union scored in every inning except the first, and the damage could have been much worse. The Trojans left at least one runner on base every inning, stranding nine runners in total.
Officially, Mount Union is the defending PIAA Class 3A champion after winning the state title in 2019. Since then, a lot has changed for the Trojans. They have dropped down to Class 2A, and they hardly have any players remaining from that team, but they haven’t lost their championship makeup.
“They’re ranked sixth, but they should be probably No. 1,” first-year Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said, referring to the District 6 seedings. “They’re a heck of a team. Well-coached club.”
The Heritage Conference’s second-highest scoring team this season, Marion Center couldn’t figure out Mount Union’s ace. Renninger fired a complete-game shutout, giving up six hits and one walk in seven efficient innings.
He threw just 71 pitches and faced five batters over the minimum of 21 in a seven-inning game, partly because the defense turned two double plays behind him and threw out a runner attempting to steal second base.
“It was tough,” Pacconi said. “They just outhit us, they just outplayed us and made the plays. Not much else to say.”
Despite the offensive fireworks for Mount Union, the play of the game came on the defensive side.
With the Trojans holding a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, Marion Center had runners on second and third with one out. The Stingers’ next batter flied out to center field, but Mount Union center fielder, Bryce Danish, refused to concede a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Danish hit the first baseman on the cutoff throw, and his perfect relay to home plate beat the runner, ending Marion Center’s threat with an 8-3-2 double play.
“That kind of killed (our momentum),” Pacconi said. “If I made one mistake all year, that was probably one of them. It was a mistake on my behalf, but they made the plays. Maybe should have held (the runner) there, but everything had to be perfect.
“And they made the perfect play. Perfect throw. They hit the cutoff right at him, made the tag. Live and learn. … If it was a one-run game, I’d be really thinking about it, but either way it was a tough one.”
“Our defense was outstanding,” Mount Union coach Tim Hicks said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better defensive effort.”
Sophomore Braylan Knable went 3-for-4 for Mount Union with a pair of home runs and three RBIs to lead the Trojans’ offense.
In an interesting twist, Knable faced a new pitcher in each of his four plate appearances, though he faced Marion Center starter Gaven Palko twice. And he homered off him both times.
Palko was pulled after he loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third, but he came back to start the fifth for Marion Center. Knable led off that inning, and he promptly hit a solo home run over the left field fence, just as he did in his first at-bat against Palko in the second inning to open the scoring.
Pacconi has no regrets about bringing Palko back in the fifth.
“Gaven is a horse. He can go,” Pacconi said. “He got in trouble that one inning (in the third), but we felt comfortable bringing him back in.”
Skyler Olp went 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot to power the Stingers’ offense, and Parker Black went 2-for-2 as the No. 9 batter. Marion Center finished the season with an impressive 14-4 record despite an entire new coaching staff being hired in February, just weeks before the season started.
“We kind of got a late start,” Pacconi said. “When we got hired, it was probably around February, so we got a late start, but it was a great season.”