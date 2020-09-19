PURCHASE LINE — After putting 56 points on the scoreboard last week against the Saltsburg Trojans, the red-hot Marion Center offense went cold.
For one quarter that is.
The Stingers didn’t seem bothered by the chilly temperature at Barry T Madill Field; however, it was a combination of an aggressive Purchase Line defense and some costly penalties that held one of the area’s top offenses scoreless for the first 12 minutes.
Marion Center junior quarterback Ty Ryen connected with senior running back Justin Peterson for three second-quarter touchdowns and provided the Stingers with all the offense they needed en route to their second consecutive Heritage Conference victory, 28-20. Ryen found Peterson on touchdowns of 74, 48 and 9 yards while showing poise in the pocket in finding his favorite target downfield.
It was Purchase Line that scored first and took an early lead when junior quarterback Jayce Brooks burst over the goal line on a 1-yard run at the 5:37 mark of the first quarter. After a Marion Center offsides penalty on the extra point attempt, coach Matt Falisec changed his mind and went for the two-point conversion. Purchase Line standout back Josh Syster was stopped short of the goal line to hold the score at 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Dragons stellar first-quarter defense forced Marion Center to punt a second time and set up for their longest drive of the game at the 18-yard line. Purchase Line used the remainder of the first quarter and most of the second with their 17-play drive that covered 9:26. Syster took handoffs, snaps from the wildcat and lateral passes for 61 yards on the drive. But the Dragons turned the ball over on downs at the Marion Center 20 with 6:46 to go in the half.
Marion Center began to find its footing and followed its game plan to perfection, converting first on a seven-play 80-yard drive highlighted with the Stingers’ longest pass play of the season when Ryen found Peterson for a 74-yard pass-and-catch with 5:04 left in the first half.
The Stingers’ defense came up big on Purchase Line’s next possession, forcing the Dragons to punt after only three plays from scrimmage. Marion Center proceeded to take over at its own with 3:30 remaining. Ryen continued his impressive night, this time leading Peterson with a well-disguised swing pass along the left sideline. Peterson handled the pass downfield and utilized his athleticism and speed for a 48-yard score to put Marion Center ahead 14-6 with 2:03 remaining in the half.
The Red Dragons got creative late in the quarter. A penalty pushed the offense back to its 15 to begin the drive. Coach Matt Falisec used Syster in the wildcat, and he took a direct snap for a 4-yard rush to make it second-and-11 from the 19. Rather than pound Syster up the middle and run time off the clock, the Dragons instead chose to have their workhorse running back drop back to throw. Syster showed his versatility when he found wideout Mello Sanchez racing down the middle of the field for an 81-yard touchdown strike at the 1:07 mark.
After the two-point conversion came up short, the Dragons were within two points at 14-12 late in the half.
Falisec figured he might have to show the wrinkle with Syster in the wildcat.
“We know the way Marion Center likes to play defense,” he said. “They like to bring the pressure. It gave us a better look and spread the field out a little bit. He threw a nice ball on the touchdown pass. He’s a good athlete and played a very good game on offense.”
Marion Center then showed off its two-minute offense. A hook-and-lateral for 9 yards and a 26-yard completion to Gaven Palko put the Stingers in position to score with only 9.5 seconds to play in the half.
Coach Adam Rising called a timeout and set up his offense. On first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Ryen dropped back and found Peterson for his third touchdown of the quarter. The Stingers took the lead into the half at 21-12.
The Stingers’ front line played outstanding, and Rising was quick to give credit where it was due.
“The offensive line, hats off to those guys,” he said. “Between Gavin Effinger, Landin Bennett, Daniel Smith, Billy Gaston, Marvin Beatty and Cody Willard, it was an awesome job up front allowing Ty Ryen opportunities to see the field.”
Marion Center scored its only second-half touchdown with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter when Peterson ran a counter play that covered 5 yards. Peterson’s fourth touchdown of the night gave the Stingers a 28-12 lead going into the final quarter.
“He made some nice runs and some nice catches. Peterson was Peterson,” Rising said.
Syster did his part in trying to rally the Red Dragons. He continued his steady play, capping a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive with a 25-yard sideline scamper with 5:00 to go. He converted the two-point conversion, carrying the ball between the tackles to bring the Dragons within eight points at 28-20. Syster finished his night with 32 rush attempts for 169 yards and a touchdown.
That was as close as the Red Dragons came after they forced a three-and-out and moved to their own 45. The Stingers’ defense rose to the occasion with Peterson’s interception at the 1:03 mark.
The Stingers look to continue their hot start with next week after setting up a big early season matchup at home against Homer-Center. Both teams are 2-0.
The Red Dragons will look to get their first win of the season when they meet up with longtime backyard rival Penns Manor.