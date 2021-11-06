Three years ago this weekend, the Marion Center girls’ cross country team had a special day at the PIAA Championships.
It was Nov. 3, 2018, the day the Stingers won the PIAA Class 1A team title — their first and only state championship in school history, and the first-ever state title in cross country for an Indiana County school.
Fast forward to 2021. After winning the District 6 1A title a week ago, the Marion Center girls are sending a full team to the state meet for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Another state title is not out of the realm of possibility this season, but it will take another special day.
“For the girls, there are some really tough teams out there,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said after the district meet on Oct.30. “It’s going to take a special day for Marion Center to be able to come back with a title.
“But that’s the way a state meet should be. It should require a special day from a team to win a state title. In 2018, we had a special day, and we’re hoping to have a special day next weekend.”
In fact, both Marion Center teams won District 6 titles a week ago. Since 2000, no Indiana County school has won the boys’ and girls’ District 6 cross country titles in the same year, according to results available online. Furthermore, it’s believed that no area school has ever done it, though the Gazette can’t confirm that.
“I’ve coached for 17 (years),” Peters said. “It’s the first time it’s happened at Marion Center (in his tenure).”
It was the Marion Center boys’ first district championship since 2000, and the Stingers ended Penns Valley’s seven-year run as champions in the process. The girls won the district title for the first time since their PIAA title-winning season in 2018.
In total, 22 local runners qualified for today’s PIAA meet. Marion Center is sending 15 of them, eight girls and seven boys.
The Marion Center girls’ team is a balance of veteran leadership and young talent. Senior Lilly Ryer and juniors Reagan Ryen and Maggie Hood have big-meet experience, while sophomore standout Lydia Miller headlines an up-and-coming group of youngsters. The rest of the Stingers’ roster consists of junior Olivia Vehovic and freshmen Mikayla Gatskie, Brynnley Haggerty and Claire Hood.
Also on the girls’ Class 1A side, Penns Manor junior Savanna Orner advanced to Hershey for the first time.
In the boys’ competition, junior Dillon Green headlines the Marion Center boys’ team after winning the District 6 Class 1A individual title, along with fellow junior teammate Tim Barrett. Sophomore Julian Sandoval is the lone other returner from last season, and four freshmen – John Ferraro III, Rayden Long, Ryan Dicken and Liam LaVan – are making their first trips to the PIAA meet.
Other Heritage Conference qualifiers for the boys’ Class 1A are Purchase Line senior Aaron Wright, who is making his third straight trip to states. Meanwhile, River Valley senior Frankie Benko and United freshman Colton Henning punched their tickets for the first time.
In the PIAA Class 2A competition, Ligonier Valley qualified three runners, with Maddie Smith and Clara Wallace representing the Rams on the girls’ side and Tucker Klotz in the boys’ race.
By winning the District 6 titles, both Stingers’ teams are sending a full complement of at least seven runners to today’s state meet at the Hershey Parkview Course. A minimum of five runners are needed to have a full team at any meet and be eligible for team scoring.
Ryer, who was a freshman on the PIAA title-winning team in 2018, is making her fourth trip to the state meet. She is the only active remaining team member who ran in the 2018 state meet. She has qualified twice with her team. But she has also run as an individual.
Last year, due to pandemic regulations, the number of qualifiers was cut in half. Even though Marion Center finished second at the district meet in 2020, the Stingers didn’t advance to the state meet. In a normal year, the top two teams from District 6 and the next 10 best individual times punch their ticket to Hershey.
As a result, only Ryer and junior Reagan Ryen advanced to states. Having the entire team back this year is a good feeling, Ryer said after the district meet.
“It’s so much more meaningful going as a team,” Ryer said. “It’s just like everyone bands together at states as a team because we’re all running for each other. We’re not just running for individual spots, so next week we’re all going to be on the line together. It’s not just going to be two of us, so it’s just going to be so much more meaningful and different than the previous year.”
This weekend, the Marion Center girls are hoping to capture their second state title in four years. Between 2016-19, the Stingers placed in the top four in the state every year. Before their state title in 2018, they finished third in 2016, fourth in 2017. And then in 2019, they placed second.
Marion Center’s success on the state level can be partly attributed to Peters entering the Stingers into the PIAA Foundation Invitational in late September in recent years.
Not only is it an opportunity to face competition equivalent to a state meet, it’s a chance to run the course where the state meet is held. And it makes a difference in Peters’ opinion.
“It makes a tremendous difference. That course is so different than this (District 6) course, and it’s so different than every other course,” he said. “It’s really important to see it and to be able to experience it before the gun goes off at states.”