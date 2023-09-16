MARION CENTER — You can be sure of one thing: Adam Rising is darned glad Marion Center junior Noah McCoy decided to play football this season.
McCoy caught a touchdown pass, added a two-point pass reception and closed out Marion Center’s 14-6 Heritage Conference victory against Portage on Friday night at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium with the game’s only pass interception.
“I’m just really glad Noah McCoy decided to go out and play football this year,” he said. “It was his first year playing football since pee-wees. He had an incredible night.”
Coach Rising saw promise in Week 3 even as the Stingers lost to Northern Cambria.
“We told the kids last week that we took a step up from the Northern Cambria game even though we didn’t get the win,” he said. “And we made some adjustments on defense, found our niche offensively. And I think the big thing with our younger group is building confidence and developing belief.”
Marion Center senior Alex Stewart said the team came well-prepared and confident that it could secure its first win of the season.
“We had a great week of preparation. We came out ready. The line played excellent,” he said. “We got the ball moving 4 or 5 yards every time. That’s a win. And that’s all we did all the whole way down the field.
“And then we had a couple of deep balls to this guy right here,” Stewart said as he gestured toward McCoy.
Stewart led the Stingers with 68 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Isaac Bassa added 52 yards on 10 rushing attempts.
“That line just stepped up,” Bassa said. “Stewart had a heck of a game; I did decent.”
The Stingers (1-3) withstood the strong running of Portage sophomore Isaac Willinsky, who rushed for a game-best 74 yards. The game remained scoreless, however, until sophomore quarterback Camden Rising found McCoy for a 24-yard scoring pass.
“I wasn’t even expecting the ball,” McCoy said. “I went off my break, I looked up and here comes the ball. Cam puts it right in my basket. I can’t ask for a better pass.”
Rising completed 4 of 8 passes for 68 yards. He was not intercepted.
“Cam’s a big leader. He steps up when we need him. And he delivers balls like that in the clutch when we need them,” McCoy said of Rising.
Portage managed 171 total yards, including 122 on the ground.
“We’re still a team trying to find ourselves,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “(There were) some self-inflicted mistakes and they capitalized. They got something going, they made some plays, and they made a few more than us.”
Portage (2-2) forged a 6-6 tie early in the fourth quarter when Easton Slanoc called his own number for 1-yard scoring run. Bode Layo kept the 14-play march alive with a 19-yard run on fourth-and-6 at the Portage 34.
“We’ve scored six points in the last two games; that’s the big issue,” Slanoc said. “I thought we moved the ball well at times. We just didn’t finish drives. And that comes down to coaching. That’s me right there; 100 percent.”
Marion Center recaptured the lead with 2:42 remaining in the final period when Stewart ran into the end zone from the 1. McCoy snagged the point-after pass and then clinched the victory when he intercepted Slanoc at the Marion Center 40.
“Tip your hat to them. They made the plays when they needed to,” Slanoc said. “I thought early we carried the play. They got a big third-and-long. And they kind of used that as momentum.”
