MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Stingers couldn’t get any momentum.
The Penns Valley Rams got some from everywhere.
Penns Valley set the tone with its pitching, defense, an early home run and aggressive base running, and the Stingers spent a sunny and breezy afternoon at Marion Center Community Park trying to play catch-up.
Marion Center went hitless until its final at-bat of the season against Penns Valley senior ace Kendra Bumgardner and won’t get the chance to defend the District 6 Class 2A title following a 7-0 loss in the semifinals.
“She throws well, and she was on and hit spots,” Penns Valley coach Tessa George said of her pitcher. “When she’s on, our defense is on and strong behind her, and we’re tough.”
Bumgardner was throwing a perfect game until she hit Allison Semetkoskey with a pitch with one out in the sixth inning. Unfazed, she struck out the next batter and got the third out on a flyout. Marion Center (17-3) loaded the bases in the seventh on consecutive walks and its lone hit, a single by Jasmine Hill, before Bumgardner retired the next three batters. She finished with eight strikeouts and two walks.
“You get a pitcher that throws that rise ball and you want to stay on top of it, and if you don’t, you get it up in the air,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “I knew we were on them, it was just a matter of leveling it off and putting the ball in play.”
And even then, the Rams (14-7) made plays on defense. Avery Dinges, a sophomore shortstop, made a diving stab on Hill’s hard grounder leading off the second inning and threw her out at first. The next inning she tracked down Katie Moore’s pop fly near the fence in foul territory along the third-base line.
In addition, Kailen Winkelblech, a junior center fielder, ran down Grace Rougeaux’s hard line drive to the gap in right-center in the fourth inning.
“Our defense really shut it down today,” George said. “We made the routine plays, but we also sprinkled in a couple of those clutch plays, so that really helped boost the momentum.”
Offensively, Avelyn Van Heyst, also a junior, tagged Hill for a two-run home run following a hit batsmen in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.
“That put us on top early, and we built off that,” George said. “That happened in our (win over Blairsville in the quarterfinals). We got a home run in the first inning, and that just really builds momentum.”
Penns Valley added a run in the third after Allison O’Brien tripled and scored on Bumgardner’s base hit.
The Panthers struck for two more in the fifth after Rougeaux relieved Hill with one on and no outs. Bumgardner delivered a sacrifice fly and Ellie Coursen stroked an RBI double.
Penns Valley tacked on two more in the sixth on O’Brien’s two-run single.
“These last couple games we’ve really come together as a team,” George said. “Everybody up and down the lineup and on the bench, everybody is just in it. We hit the ball when we needed to, made plays and played as a team for a complete seven innings, and that’s what we needed to do.”
Marion Center, which won its first 16 games but dropped three of its final four, ran into injuries and COVID issues late in the season. The Stingers also ran into some good teams.
“That,” Peterson said, “and the last couple games we had girls hurt — concussions — and we had a girl quarantined for COVID. You take those starters out and the younger girls have to step up, and they did a good job of it, but that hurts.”
Marion Center’s Lyndsay Mallory turned in her team’s defensive gem in the seventh inning when she speared a line drive at second base and threw to second to catch a straying runner for a double play.
“We have nothing to hang our heads about,” Peterson said. “We had a good season. Obviously, you hate to see it end.”
Marion Center racked up a 37-6 record over the past two seasons, missing out on last year when COVID-19 wiped out spring sports.
“Every team should improve as the season goes on,” Peterson said “Our team, I think we sort of plateaued a little bit. We didn’t come out and hit the ball the way we wanted, but you’ll have that.
“But, I was telling the seniors, think about this: You’ve been part of a team that was 37-6 the last two years. How many high school teams can say that? How many would love to have that record?”
Penns Valley, which last won the District 6 title in 2002 — its last of three straight and fifth overall — will play Mount Union (17-3) in the championship game on Thursday at St. Francis University. Mount Union topped Claysburg-Kimmel, 8-3, in Thursday’s other semifinal.