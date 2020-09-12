MARION CENTER — After months of uncertainty and wondering whether they — or any other team — would even take the field this season, the Marion Center Stingers wasted little time getting back into a groove.
The Stingers scored five times in the second quarter and cruised to a 56-35 win over Saltsburg on Friday night in front of a COVID-19-era crowd at John R. Mallino Stadium.
In spite of the circumstances, the Stingers and Trojans were just happy to suit up and get back to playing the game they love.
“Just to play the game is awesome,” Marion Center’s Justin Peterson said. “We didn’t know if we’d even see the field for a live game this year. In some other states, they aren’t even allowed to play football. It’s just a great feeling, and to come out tonight and perform like we did was special.”
Peterson rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown and also recovered a fumble in the 2020 opener.
“Our line was great,” Peterson said. “They made the holes and we hit them and got upfield, and it was just an awesome night. We knew they were going to come straight at us, so we tried to attack using our jet (sweep), and it seemed to work for us today.”
Saltsburg was hoping for a better start but was able to get the ball moving in the third quarter after turning it over four times in the first half.
“First of all, it was great just to see the kids get out there and play,” Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure said. “I’m proud of the kids’ effort tonight. They fought really hard. Marion Center is a tough team, and we knew that coming in, but I was glad to see we played better in the second half. Our skill guys played pretty well at times, and we know we can get better from here.”
Marion Center took a 47-14 lead into the half, but Saltsburg gained some momentum after an interception on the Stingers’ first possession of the third quarter led to a Trojans touchdown.
“Saltsburg is a super-tough team to play,” Peterson said. “They’re physical, and we knew they would be. So to come out and beat them by a good margin feels really good.”
The Stingers took a 14-0 lead after a 4-yard touchdown run by Gaven Palko at the 4:44 mark in the first quarter and a 24-yard interception return by Peterson with 3:51 left in the quarter.
Saltsburg answered with a 70-yard drive that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Braden Staats to Rocco Bartolini with 1:15 left in the opening period.
After a fumble by Saltsburg early in the second quarter, Marion Center’s Ty Ryen hit TJ Lynn for a 40-yard touchdown pass that put the Stingers up 21-7.
The Trojans turned the ball over again on their next possession, and Marion Center capitalized and increased its lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ryen.
Saltsburg’s Angelo Bartolini returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to keep the Trojans within striking distance.
“It’s the first game of the season, and with everything going on, just playing in general is a big deal,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “It’s the first win, and it’s the beginning of the season, so of course we’ll take any win. You can look at the scoreboard and see the points we put up, but I saw a lot of things tonight we still need to work on.”
The Stingers then scored on their next three possessions — on a 4-yard run by Ryen, a 12-yard run by Peterson and a 21-yard pass from Ryen to Lynn — to take the 47-14 advantage into the half.
“It felt great to get back out there and to get the win, but we’re not satisfied,” Peterson said. “We have a lot to improve on. We need to work on our tackling and just get down and dirty. Saltsburg was tough, and we can learn from this. We also need to get back to some of the basics and make sure we’re doing those little things right.”
Saltsburg took advantage after an interception by Santino Bartolini led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Gino Bartolini when there was 7:20 left on the clock in the third quarter.
Marion Center then increased its lead again on a 27-yard field goal by Braden Reichenbach with 1:05 remaining in the quarter.
In the fourth, Saltsburg’s Angelo Bartolini scored on a 21-yard pass from Staats, Peterson scored on a 10-yard run and Angelo Bartolini scored on a 54-yard run for the final score.
“We have guys who can make plays,” Leasure said. “We had all of those turnovers in the first half, and that really hurt us. I knew they had athletes and we have athletes, but they exposed us a little bit tonight. That’s a credit to them. They are a good team, and we just got beat tonight.”
Both teams move on with high expectations for the season and want to take the opening-week lumps with them as a learning tool.
“Listen, it wasn’t the prettiest win, but from where everyone is at right now from a preparation standpoint, I’m very satisfied,” Rising said. “I imagine a lot of teams, not just us, will be rocky to start the season. This is new to everyone. That was a good team tonight, and I’m glad to come away with the win. We got on the board, we made some plays and we stepped up on defense when we had to. At the end of the day, we’re very happy for the kids — all of them. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, and I’m just happy to see them play.”