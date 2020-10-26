MARION CENTER — Having played each other just a couple weeks earlier, Marion Center knew what to expect from Northern Cambria, and the Colts knew what to expect from the Stingers.
That familiarity — coupled with some mistakes by each team — made for a tight matchup Friday night at John R. Mallino Stadium.
Marion Center capitalized early and held on for a 13-0 win over its Heritage Conference foe in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals Friday night.
The third-seeded and undefeated Stingers beat the sixth-seeded Colts, 28-7, in their previous matchup, which was a battle of unbeaten teams at the time.
“We took advantage of knowing what they were going to do,” Marion Center’s TJ Lynn said. “We wanted to try to slow them down, and we did that tonight. It just feels great to be able to get this playoff win.”
The Stingers struggled to finish drives while the Colts couldn’t get rolling on offense in the low-scoring rematch. Marion Center held Northern Cambria to 151 total yards and only 53 yards on the ground.
“We played tough,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “It’s on me. I’m the play-caller, and we couldn’t get anything going. They took it away from tackle to tackle. We tried to get outside, but it’s tough against that defense. They are really aggressive and have some big guys up front that we could not seem to get blocked. We stumbled, but we showed some life at the end.”
Marion Center took a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Braden Reichenbach with 7:17 left in the first quarter after the Colts turned the ball over on a punt by the Stingers. The punt was mishandled at the 12-yard line, and the Stingers took over at the Northern Cambria 17. But two penalties pushed the Stingers back to the 22, and they settled for the field goal.
On its next possession, Reichenbach kicked a 34-yard field goal with just 26 seconds on the clock in the first quarter to give Marion Center a 6-0 lead. The kick was preceded by a running play that lost 7 yards and an illegal procedure penalty.
“We need to become more disciplined,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “We hurt ourselves down in the red zone, and we have to clean that up. Once we get down in there, we have to finish drives. We left two or three scores on the board tonight.”
The Stingers then added a touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Ty Ryen to Lynn with 5:58 left in the first half to take a 13-0 lead, which held through the second half and ended up being the final score.
Northern Cambria drove 72 yards on its final possession of the game, but Colts backup quarterback Owen Bougher threw an interception at the 4-yard line that sealed the victory for the Stingers. Starter Mike Hoover took a big hit late in the first half and never returned.
Xavier Vaglia rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries to lead the Stingers’ rushing attack, and Ryen went 11 of 20 with 91 passing yards and the touchdown through the air.
“We needed to do better at establishing our ground game,” Rising said. “We wanted to be in a rhythm and continue to move the ball forward and not backward, but that happened again this evening at times. Defensively, our guys up front got after it. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but for our group of kids, this is their first playoff win so we’re very happy and fortunate to come out on top in front of our home crowd.”
Bougher passed for 69 yards on 7 of 14 passing in relief of Hoover, and Owen Prasko ran for 32 yards on 11 carries.
“I’m proud of our team,” Shutty said. “They have nothing to be ashamed about. They fought and battled the entire game. Sure, they made some mistakes, but I felt like they overcame it and they didn’t let that get in the way. They didn’t see that as an obstacle, they saw it as a challenge and they rose to that challenge, and I’m so proud of them.”
Both defenses were key, but it was Marion Center that was able to claim a shutout to advance to the semifinals.
“We just had to play harder, play better and make sure we took care of business so we could move on,” Marion Center’s Destin Fisher said. “We got it done tonight and are glad to be still alive in the playoffs.”
Northern Cambria (4-3) is looking to pick up a final game for the season, but will most likely have to go outside the conference to find an opponent.
The Stingers (6-0) will take on seventh-seeded Cambria Heights at home Saturday night after the Highlanders received a forfeit by No. 2 Southern Huntingdon on Friday due to a COVID-19 situation. Cambria Heights is slated to join the Heritage Conference next season.
“It’s very unfortunate for them,” Rising said of Southern Huntingdon. “That’s been a huge emphasis with our guys — to stay healthy. We have to do what we can to protect our football program at this point. So we found out it would be Cambria Heights and did a little bit of digging with them. They’re a very run-established football team. They’re usually pretty big and strong up front.
“It’s so exciting for our program. We’ve never had back-to-back playoff games at home. We’re very fortunate to have that home game again and to get to that second week of playoffs is exciting for our kids, our program and our community.”