The Marion Center Stingers opened a stretch of four games in four days with a victory, and they had fun doing it.
Marion Center beat Purchase Line, 15-1, in a Heritage Conference softball game Monday, and coach Ed Peterson switched around his lineup in the Stingers’ ninth win without a loss.
Lydia Miller, a freshman, made her varsity pitching debut, and a catcher playing center field made the play of the game.
In the fourth inning, Mia Urbani fielded a fly ball in center and gunned to first to catch a Purchase Line who had strayed too far off the bag for a double play.
“That was a big play and everybody was fired up about that,” Peterson said. “That was a big play and a lifter for us.”
Peterson called it, too, when he saw the play developing.
“The girls on the bench laughed because I grabbed the assistant coach by the shoulder and said, ‘Watch this,’” Peterson said. “Mia has an arm, and Grace (Rougeaux) stretches well at first, and it was just a bang-bang play that caught her about a foot off. The kids laughed because I called it.”
Miller struck out seven, walked two, allowed three hits and yielded the lone run in the first inning.
“It was her first start and she was nervous in the first inning,” Peterson said, “but she settled down and strew strikes, and with our defense, that’s all you have to do.”
Miller also shined on offense, banging out a couple hits, including a double, and scoring four runs. Rougeaux had two doubles and three RBIs, and Jasmine Hill cranked out three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.
“It was good to see some younger girls step into roles,” Peterson said. “Going forward, Lydia is part of the future, so it was nice to see her get on the mound and have a nice game and get that confidence going forward.”
Marion Center plays at Penns Manor today. The Stingers take on DuBois at home on Wednesday and play host to Northern Cambria on Thursday.
UNITED 16, BLACKLICK VALLEY 2: United scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break open a close game and enforced the mercy rule in the next inning of a non-conference matchup.
Abby McConville went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double and pitched a complete game. She struck out 12, walked one and surrendered one hit in five innings.
Mackenzie Regan went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Keirstyn Becker smacked a pair of hits and drove in four runs.
Unired (4-1) plays at Homer-Center on Thursday.
Blacklick Valley fell to 2-4.
LIGONIER VALLEY 2, STEEL VALLEY 0: Maddie Griffin threw her fourth no-hitter of the season, this one a perfect game, and she made sure she didn’t have to do an extra work to get it in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Griffin struck out 18 of the 21 batters she faced and did not issue a walk. She also drove in the game’s only runs in the sixth inning with a hard single that glanced off the shortstop’s glove and ricocheted into foul territory
Steel Valley’s Kendall McConnell worked out of bases-loaded jams in three innings.
Ligonier Valley (6-0) plays host to Jeannette for a doubleheader today.