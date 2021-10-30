MARION CENTER — Marion Center seniors TJ Lynn and Ty Ryen go way back.
Since third grade, Lynn, a wide receiver, hasn’t caught a pass that wasn’t thrown by Ryen, the quarterback.
In a blustery, rain-soaked Friday night brawl against the WestPAC’s North Star, the Stingers outlasted the Cougars, 44-42, with Lynn and Ryen connecting for one last touchdown that allowed the receiver to break two school records.
Lynn’s 59-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave him the No. 1 spot in both season (619) and career receiving yards (965). The 5-11 senior had 61 yards against North Star, along with a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the third.
“TJ since junior high posted those records up in his bedroom and weight room,” said Marion Center coach Adam Rising. “That’s what he’s been striving for since he was a young man coming up in our program. He’s one of, if not the most committed kid I’ve ever coached. ... He’s a good kid, a good student, a kid that’s going to be hard to replace. I’m just really proud of him.”
“It just feels amazing,” Lynn added. “I looked up to Zach Hicks when he played here, and I wanted to be just like him. We really just wanted to get us seniors a win in our last game, so we had to put it all out there.”
Hicks set the season receiving yard record in 2018, while the career record was set back in 1992 — before Lynn was even born.
The first half of the game saw 60 points scored, eight total touchdowns, 452 offensive yards, seven penalties, two interceptions and just one punt.
Marion Center’s Collin Anderson had a 31-yard interception return. North Star QB Connor Yoder connected with junior wide receiver Mitchel Pristas thrice for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns and punched in his own 1-yard rushing score. Ryen, who usually banks on his arm to score, ran for two touchdowns on runs of 18 and 1.
Tied at 30 apiece at the half, it was truly anybody’s ball game.
While the steady rain slowed at the start of the second, the game didn’t.
North Star recovered a Stingers’ fumble to kick off the third quarter, taking the ball at Marion Center’s 35 and driving it into the end zone in just two minutes to break the tie.
Stingers’ senior Brady Tonkin ran 42 yards on five plays on the next drive, while Braden Reichenbach’s extra-point kick gave Marion Center a lead it finally wouldn’t give up. Lynn then intercepted a pass from Yoder, punched in his second TD of the night to give MC a 44-36 lead, and recovered a fumble.
With six minutes left in the game, Connor Yoder found 6-3 senior Ethan Yoder for a 7-yard touchdown pass that put the Cougars within two points. North Star recovered its own onside kick after a misplay from the Stingers to keep the momentum in its favor, but couldn’t muster a comeback.
In the last four minutes of the game, Connor Yoder was sacked three times by three separate Stingers (Cody Thompson, Isaac Basa and Alex Stewart). On the Cougars’ final play of the game, a downfield pass at the minute mark was broken up by Tonkin to end North Star’s hopes of a come-from-behind victory.
Connor Yoder ended the night 21-for-33 with two interceptions and 339 receiving yards and 87 rushing yards on 16 keeps. He connected with Ethan Yoder eight times for 78 yards, Pristas six times for 144 and Timothy Tretter five times for 98.
“Their quarterback is only a sophomore which is super impressive,” Rising said. “He’s a tough competitor, a good kid, a great leader, ran the ball hard. (Ethan Yodder) came back for them tonight and was incredible. He’s another tough kid. They made some phenomenal plays in conditions where it was tough to make them. Hats off to them and thanks for giving us a heck of a football game”
The difference-maker in the game was penalties. Marion Center took five for 40 yards while North Star took 12 penalties for 95 yards. In the end, the Cougars lost more yardage due to penalties than they gained from rushing (80).
“We struggled with that throughout the season in playing clean games,” Rising said. “This game proved how important it is to play clean. Even from a turnover ratio standpoint, we had two turnovers and we created a couple turnovers that were huge. Those things are difference makers.”
For the Stingers, Ryen threw just five passes on the night, completing three for 63 yards to end his high school career.
Tonkin was Marion Center’s leading rusher with 171 yards on 23 opportunities. The Stingers put up 320 offensive yards compared to the Cougars’ 419.
“I’m just so proud of these kids’ effort,” Rising said. “We had lots of ups and downs over the course of the season, and our kids just kept battling. The resilience was there.”
The win caps off Marion Center’s season with a record of 5-5, as the Stingers’ seniors careers came to an end with a slide in the mud, one last walk down the field, quite a few tears, and, most importantly, a W.
“Everyone played a great game in this mud pit we had out here,” said Ryen, pointing around at his team’s mud-covered uniforms and smiling faces. “We just had fun. … It was emotional. I’ve been playing this sport for 10 years, and I realized that I’m never going to suit up again. To win in my last game means everything.”