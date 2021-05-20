MARION CENTER — After clawing back from a 3-0 deficit, Marion Center’s Ty Ryen found himself in a jam in the seventh inning, with runners on second and third with no outs and the Stingers up by one run.
Ryen retired the next three batters and took the buzz out of Claysburg-Kimmel’s rally attempt, winning 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 2A baseball playoffs at Marion Center Community Park on Thursday.
Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi gave credit to Claysburg-Kimmel’s Corey Chamberlain, knowing what the Stingers were up against entering Thursday’s game.
“We knew coming into today that he was one heck of a pitcher, so we wanted to try and get him out of his rhythm,” he said. “We got him rattled, and we had a couple big hits, especially the one from Landin Bennett. That one felt like a 20-minute at bat.”
Claysburg-Kimmel (11-7), the seventh seed, jumped on the second-seeded and 14-3 Stingers early, putting up a three spot in the top of the first off Stingers starter Gaven Palko. Palko gave up only three hits to the Bobcats in 21/3 inning innings, but he struggled with his command, walking five batters.
At the plate, Marion Center struggled against Chamberlain, who recorded eight of the first nine outs by strikeout.
The Stingers eventually got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Aidan Cattau.
But, the Stingers major breakthrough came in the fifth inning, when they scored five runs.
Marion Center brought the top of its order to the plate, the third time the lineup had seen Chamberlain, and Skyler Olp started off the inning with a single. TJ Lynn and Marcus Badzik followed Olp’s single with base hits, which loaded the bases for Bennett.
Bennett roped a single up the middle for two runs, tying the game at three apiece, and the Stingers had two runners on with no outs in the inning. Palko followed with a successful suicide squeeze, scoring Badzik to give the Stingers a 4-3 lead.
Dakota Bracken then crushed a ball up the middle, scoring Bennett for a 5-3 advantage.
Later in the inning, Palko was nearly picked off at second, but Chamberlain threw the ball wide of the bag and Palko got up and raced home to give the Stingers a 6-3 lead.
Chamberlain cut the deficit to two at 6-4 in the sixth with a long solo homer, setting up an intense final inning.
Ryen walked the leadoff batter and hit the next, giving the Bobcats a perfect opportunity to regain the lead. Preston Bush took advantage of the chance and drove home a run on a single and put the Bobcats on the doorstep of tying the game or taking the lead.
With two runners on, Ryen stepped off the mound, composed himself by forcing a groundout to shortstop and a weak liner to third and then recorded the final out with a soft ground ball to second base.
“That’s the way we like it,” Pacconi said. “They had second and third with nobody out and we brought the infield up. Marcus (Badzik) made a great play at short, Parker (Black) got the second one, and Palko got the last one for us. Hats off to Ty because our plan was to have Palko go three or four innings for us, and Ty came in and slammed the door.”
Marion Center advanced to the semifinals to face the winners of today’s game between third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle (11-6) and sixth-seeded Mount Union (13-5). The Stingers will play at home Tuesday.
Pacconi said its about riding the momentum into Tuesday.
“I told the boys that for (today’s) practice they get a little treat: They get to wear shorts,” Pacconi said. “Other than that, it’s still a full go for us.”