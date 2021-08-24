SMICKSBURG — The Marion Center Stingers aren’t in a sharing mood this season.
After earning a share of the Heritage Conference title last season, the Stingers want the league championship all to themselves this year.
“We were co-champs last year,” senior offensive lineman and linebacker Landin Bennett said. “We kind of just want to be (outright) champions this year, not share the title.”
Considering the title drought the Stingers have endured, who can blame them? The last time Marion Center won the conference title outright was in 2000, the inaugural season of the league and current head coach Adam Rising’s senior year.
Needless to say, the program is starved for a championship.
“It would mean the world to all of us,” senior quarterback Ty Ryen said. “We’re seniors, and we’ve all been looking forward to this year since we were in third grade.”
“That’s been our goal forever,” senior running back Brady Tonkin said. “We’ve always talked about ‘We want to win the Heritage Conference.’ This group of guys, we’ve been working for it pretty much our entire lives, and basically this is the year. We just need to keep putting in the work, and I think we have the ability and the talent to do it.”
With a core group of three-year starters headlining the roster, the Stingers feel pretty good about their chances. They have as much experience as anyone in the league, and not only do they have 14 seniors on the roster, the majority of them have been starters since 2019.
Throw in the fact that Marion Center is returning most of its skill-position players, and it’s easy to see why the Stingers are among the favorites in the conference title this season.
“A lot of kids have had a lot of playing time, and have been two-way starters since their sophomore year,” said Rising, who is entering his fourth season coaching his alma mater. “We’re also bringing back a collective unit within our skill set, so yeah, our expectations are really high and the guys are super excited for the season.”
Marion Center will sport a different look on offense this season. Departing from their traditional Wing-T offense, the Stingers will run the shotgun-heavy Gun-T to best utilize their offensive weapons.
It all starts with Ryen, who begins his third season as the starting quarterback. He took over the starting role midway through his sophomore season in 2019, and the Stingers have been on the rise ever since.
Last season, he threw for 1,035 yards and 11 touchdowns against only three interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns, to lead the Stingers to a 6-1 record and their first District 6 playoff win since 2011. Marion Center finished the pandemic-shortened regular season with a 5-0 record and shared the conference title with Penns Manor.
With a plethora of weapons in the passing game at his disposal this season, Ryen figures to have a breakout season. His targets will include Tonkin, T.J. Lynn, Xavier Vaglia, Dakota Bracken, Zach Lutz and Chase Stormer in a deep receiving corps.
“I see our passing game as our strength,” Lynn said, “and then I also see our stretch run because we have some of the fastest athletes in the area.”
“Our strength is we’re going to be able to throw the football a lot,” Rising said. “It’s definitely a part of our game plan this year. Absolutely. … We literally have five, six guys that can run, can catch and are tough once they have an opportunity to make a play. So that’s a strength.”
The Stingers also have depth in the backfield with “three lead backs,” in Rising’s estimation.
“I don’t want to say we have a lead back,” Rising said. “We really have three lead backs. We have well-balanced backs between Brady Tonkin, Xavier Vaglia, T.J. Lynn, Liam Cornetto, who’s a junior, and Alex Stewart, who’s a sophomore. I expect each of our backs, depending on game situation, all to get half a dozen to 10 carries apiece.”
As training camp wrapped up on Aug. 20 at Little Mahoning Bible Camp, the offensive line was taking shape.
Although Rising said that “there’s still a lot of competitions happening” for positions, the opening-day line is expected to feature Daniel Smith at left tackle, T.J. Rechenbach at left guard, Parker Black at center, Landin Bennett at right guard and Cody Willard at right tackle.
“We’re not very big, but we have speed,” Bennett said. “We’re conditioned. We’re in great shape. We’re just going to have to use our speed to our advantage.”
“We’re reloading a little bit within our line,” Rising said, “but we have some strong, tough guys that, from an execution standpoint, have really improved. From a technical standpoint, coach (Brad) Smith and coach (Nick) Pinnizotto have really honed in our techniques in the offseason.
“We’re going to be very well-balanced, but we’re going to be able to sling and gun the football a lot, too.”
Between 2012 and 2017, Marion Center endured six consecutive losing seasons, winning three games or fewer each year and posting a combined record of 12-48 during that span.
Since Rising took over the program for the 2018 season, the Stingers have improved every year, going 5-6 in 2018, 7-4 in 2019 and 6-1 last season.
With that success come lofty expectations.
“A couple years ago, more than four years ago, we were a losing team,” senior left tackle Daniel Smith said. “Nobody expected us to win anything. We were always the underdog. Now, over these past four years, we’ve become sort of one of the top dogs. We’ve grinded towards this goal. It would mean everything to get this.”
“The reality is when you share a Heritage Conference title last year and you’re bringing a lot of guys back, you’re probably picked to be up there,” Rising said of the preseason expectations. “But I’m more worried about our team and how we perform, keeping us in check, keeping us level-headed and continue to make strides up the latter and not to get caught up in the whole (preseason) rankings because our conference is going to be really tough. Week in, week out, you can get beat.”