MARION CENTER — It was evident that Marion Center was unhappy last year having to share the Heritage Conference title with their neighbors to the east, Penns Manor.
While they didn’t get to play last season due to a shortened schedule, the Stingers took a step in the right direction on Friday night in their 2021 Heritage Conference opener by dominating last year’s co-champions, 41-7.
Four Stingers shared six touchdowns and junior placekicker Braden Reichenbach booted 5 of 6 extra points on their way to building a 41-point lead on the Comets.
After their defense forced a pair of punts from Penns Manor, it was Senior QB Ty Ryen finding Brady Tonkin from 45 yards away on the team’s second drive of the game, that put Marion Center ahead for good with 3:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Senior running back Xavier Vaglia capped off a perfectly executed second-quarter drive by the Stingers with his 11-yard run. Vaglia led the Stingers on the ground with 44 yards. Ryen found three different receivers on consecutive plays covering 65 yards to set up the senior’s touchdown run, which moved the score to 14-0 when Reichenbach nailed his second straight point after kick.
The young Comets defense played spirited throughout the first half, but its offense couldn’t find its footing. Seven first-half penalties combined with a blitzing Stingers defense held the Comets nowhere near the end zone in the first half. In fact, the Comets didn’t cross midfield during the first 24 minutes until junior linebacker Justin Marshall’s sensational individual defensive saw him force and recover a Ty Ryen fumble on the Stingers’ 43-yard line.
Penns Manor coach Bill Packer was not happy with the first-half penalties that made it tough for his team to gain any ground early on.
“If we have more than one penalty, I’m not happy,” Packer said. “To have seven penalties in the first half is just unacceptable.”
Two plays later, linebacker Brady Tonkin picked off Penns Manor’s Max Hill and returned the interception 25 yards to the Comets’ 15-yard line. An illegal block brought the ball back to the 33, but it didn’t matter to the Stingers offense. Tonkin ran for 17 yards on the Stingers’ final first-half drive and Ryen completed 3 of 4 passes, including an 18-yard strike to T.J. Lynn to build a three-score lead at the half. Ryen finished 10-for-16 for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
Coach Adam Rising and Ryen wanted to highlight the offensive line’s effort.
“Our line protection was phenomenal tonight,” Rising said. “Ty had all the time in the world to open it up to his receivers.”
“Our offensive line is really starting to click,” Ryen said. “Daniel Smith, Parker Black, Cody Williard, Landon Bennett, Travis Midock and TJ Reichenbach are all really playing well together. We have a mixture of some new lineman and some veterans, but they are really starting to come together.”
A running second-half clock didn’t stop Marion Center. The Stingers came out quickly, scoring on their first two possessions. Ryen threw a dart to tight end Zach Lutz for a 35-yard gain. However, at the end of the run, Comets sophomore LB, Carter Smith made one of his many defensive plays, forcing Lutz to fumble. It took a hustling effort from Lynn, who was trailing the play, to pick the loose ball up and race the final 14 yards for the touchdown.
On the Stingers’ next possession, Liam Cornetto squared his shoulder pads into several Comets defenders on his way to a 9-yard run for the Stingers’ fifth straight touchdown at the 6:18 mark of the third quarter.
Both teams scored once each in the final period. Tonkin scored his second touchdown at the 10:50 mark, capping an eight-play, 47-yard drive that put the Stingers ahead 41-0. Tonkin chipped in 10 carries for 43 yards rushing and caught a pair of Ryen passes for 94-yards.
The Comets put their lone touchdown on the scoreboard at 9:40 when Justin Marshall scored from 59 yards down the right sideline to prevent a shutout.
The late Comets score didn’t diminish the defensive effort from the Stingers. Rising credited his defensive coach, P.J. Ackerson, with a great game plan.
“We had 11 hats flying to the ball all game,” Rising said. “I credit Coach Ackerson. His wife just had a baby yesterday, but he came back today and got this defense ready to play. I think it showed.”
Not all was at a loss for Packer and the Comets. He saw improvement from last week and hopes that it continues throughout the season.
“I thought we played one quarter today, the first quarter,” coach Packer said. “We didn’t play a full quarter last week, so that is improvement. We must play four quarters to win.
“It is tough getting a good look in practice with the young kids but we have what we have and we have to do what we can and get ready for next week.”
The Comets welcome Southern Huntingdon next Friday.
Its business as usual for the Stingers next week against River Valley. Rising is excited to see the first-year school in action.
“It looks like they are doing a lot of exciting things down there this year, with a new tradition Coach (Jess) Houser is building,” he said, “but we will be ready to go down there any see what they are all about.”