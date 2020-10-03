EBENSBURG — The Marion Center Stingers were eager to return to action Friday night after the Sept. 25 postponement of their game against Homer-Center.
“Obviously, our kids wanted to play football last weekend. We, as coaches, wanted to play football,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said after the Stingers’ 50-6 rout of Bishop Carroll in a Heritage Conference football game at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. “We just took the week to go back-to-work, to continue to work, and work on a lot of little things that we needed to get better at.
“And our kids were hungry coming out, to come out this evening without playing last week. We made the best out of the situation.”
Marion Center quarterback Ty Ryen completed 8 of 13 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The Stingers (3-0) amassed 427 total yards, including 278 rushing.
Running backs Xavier Vaglia (113 yards, two touchdowns) and Liam Cornetto (103, one touchdown) gashed the Huskies defense.
“We have a lot of weapons the whole way across the field,” Rising said. “We found out a few things this evening about our team.
“They were trying to take Justin Peterson out of the game from a cover standpoint. And that opened up some windows for some other guys.”
All Peterson did, meanwhile, was score two touchdowns, including a brilliant one-handed catch from 29 yards. He also scored on an 8-yard scoring run.
TJ Lynn (42 yards) caught the Stingers’ other scoring pass.
Bishop Carroll quarterback Johnny Golden completed 11 of 27 passes for 134 yards. The Huskies’ lone touchdown came on a 22-yard strike from Golden to Ryan Bohrer in the second quarter. Bohrer led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards.
Bishop Carroll (0-4) managed only 165 total yards.
Rising found himself with some explaining do to after the conclusion of the game. A contentious exchange between the teams took place over on onside kick that followed the Stingers’ last touchdown, a 9-yard run by Brady Tonkin. The officials quickly rushed between the sides to restore order, and they directed each team to immediately adjourn to their dressing rooms.
Rising said the team had squib-kicked the previous three or four kickoff attempts before the fourth-quarter score.
“There was no intent at all of an onside kick,” he said. “If we were going to line up for an onside kick, we’re going to try to do a diagonal kick across the field. It was a straight-on approach. Unfortunately, (kicker Braden Reichenback) kicked the ball high, it went about 20 yards, and we had a guy get on it.
“I apologize if their coach is upset about that situation. But I can promise you there was no directive of an onside kick.”
Bishop Carroll coach Bubba Fatula wasn’t buying it.
“It wasn’t a squib kick,” he said. “They ran right off the ball and they all cheered when they (recovered). He knew what they were doing.”
Fatula then shifted gears to a more diplomatic approach.
“That’s football. They were better than us today. They were able to do that. So kudos to him,” he said. “But our day will come. We won’t forget.
“What I told the kids afterward was I didn’t want to hear anything out of their mouths. They just got their butt handed to them. They have no room to say anything to anyone. They had four quarters to prove themselves and they didn’t.”
The Stingers play host to Northern Cambria in a battle of unbeaten schools in a senior night attraction on Friday night.
“Coach (Sam) Shutty and his staff do a good job with those kids,” Rising said. “They’re big and strong. They’ve got a nice quarterback in Mike Hoover. And Owen Prasko is a running back for them. They’re quick.”