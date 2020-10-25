MARION CENTER — Third-seeded Marion Center improved to 6-0 with a 13-0 win over No. 6 Northern Cambria on Saturday night in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Stingers, who were facing the Colts for the second time in three games, struggled to finish drives while Northern Cambria couldn’t get much going on offense in the low-scoring rematch. Marion Center beat Northern Cambria, 28-7, on Oct. 9 in a Heritage Conference matchup.
Marion Center took a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Braden Reichenbach with 7:17 left in the first quarter after the Colts turned the ball over on a punt by the Stingers.
Reichenbach kicked a 34-yard field goal with just 26 seconds on the clock in the first quarter to give Marion Center a 6-0 lead.
The Stingers then added a touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Ty Ryen to TJ Lynn with 5:58 left in the first half to take a 13-0 lead, which held through the second half and ended up being the final score.
Northern Cambria drove 72 yards on its final possession of the game, but the Colts threw an interception at the 4-yard line that sealed the victory for the Stingers.
Both defenses were key, but it was Marion Center that was able to claim a shutout to advance to the semifinals.
The Stingers will take on seventh-seeded Cambria Heights at home next weekend on a day and time to be announced. The Highlanders received a forfeit by No. 2 Southern Huntingdon on Friday due to a COVID-19 situation.
Northern Cambria (4-3) is looking to pick up a final game for the season, but will most likely have to go outside the conference to find an opponent.
