MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Stingers survived and advanced.
The top-seeded Stingers opened defense of the District 6 Class 2A softball title by holding off eighth-seeded Juniata Valley, 10-9, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Stingers were coming off consecutive losses to Blairsville, the second in the Heritage Conference championship game.
“Anybody that gets into the field is a good team,” Marion Center Ed Peterson said. “On any given day, any team can beat you. I really didn’t expect a shootout like that. We got the momentum and didn’t hold it and let them back in it.”
Marion Center (17-2) gave up three runs in the top of the first inning but rallied over the next four inning to plate nine runs, with four coming in each of the third and fourth innings, for a 9-4 lead.
Juniata Valley (9-10), coached by former Pirates pitcher Stan Belinda, scored five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to forge a 9-9 tie.
Marion Center, however, got the last swing at getting the momentum. Coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth, the Stingers faced Taryn Stewart, who came on in relief of Madison Belinda. Jasmine Hill wasted no time getting to the reliever, smacking a solo home run on the first pitch she saw for a 10-9 lead.
“It was a brand-new ballgame going into the sixth inning,” Peterson said. “They warmed up a new pitcher, and the first pitch she threw was hit over the fence. That was thrilling.
“Then we had to get three outs in the seventh.”
That was no easy task against the Hornets, who earlier hit two home runs and pounded out the 12th and 13th hits of the game to open the inning. Grace Rougeaux eventually worked out of the jam and preserved the win and a date in the semifinals opposite Penns Valley (13-7), which rocked Blairsville, 15-3, on Tuesday.
“They got a couple base hits, and Grace buckled down and got a strikeout. It was no cakewalk. We started out and had 7-8-9 in their order and thought that’s where we wanted to be, and then the first two got hits. We got a forceout for the second out and ground ball to second for the third out.”
Stewart hit a three-run home run and Maelyn Payne hit a two-run shot for Juniata Valley.
Marion Center’s Abbey Smulik launched a three-run shot and finished with four RBIs.
Hill also doubled, and Rougeaux and Lydia Miller had two hits apiece. Mya Lipsie banged out two hits and drove in two runs from the No. 9 spot in the order.
Rougeaux struck out 10 and walked two. The defense, which committed 14 errors in 16 games this season, had five on Tuesday.
“This is do or die,” Peterson said. “You have to play your ‘A’ game every game. You can’t have a letup. A tight game like this and you see where defensively you’ve got to make the plays. You can’t put people on. It’s hot and humid, and your pitcher is pitching her guts out so you have to help her out and make the plays. It’s good to be in a tight game, but you want to capitalize on the momentum.”
In the end, the Stingers did what they had to do to advance.
“We had one more run than the other team, and now we’re looking to the next game,” Peterson said. “I can’t wait to get to practice and go over some things and see what we can find out about Penns Valley.”