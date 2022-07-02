The NHL is considered a copycat league.
There’s a shift in the game that happens every few years that’s defined by a Stanley Cup team. Once a strategy works for one squad, coaches and general managers across the league start adapting it until it becomes too predictable. Then, the cycle begins again.
The Colorado Avalanche dethroned the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, 2-1 in Game 6, to win the franchise’s third championship, which means the other 31 NHL teams will look to emulate the Avs’ formula of
success.
What is that formula?
At the heart of Colorado’s Cup run was sixth-year head coach Jared Bednar’s five-minute mentality.
“We have a good five minutes and we’re moving on to the next,” Bednar said during the Stanley Cup Final. “It just helps guys stay focused and in the moment and committed to what you’re trying to do.”
This five-minute mantra allowed the Avs to use their speed and skill to roll over opponents and take advantage of a Tampa squad that has played more hockey than any other team since 2020.
In the Final, Colorado’s speed left the Lightning desperate for line
changes, which gave the Avs a lot of power over the neutral zone to maintain possession and allow their stars to make plays.
That was another huge aspect for the Avalanche — star power.
Colorado’s core of Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen posted more than a point per game over the course of the playoffs. Nazem Kadri also registered 15 points in 16 postseason games, including the
overtime winner in Game 4 after returning from thumb surgery.
Makar, the 2022 Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, was an essential key. The 23-year-old had 29 postseason points, the fourth-most produced by a defenseman in league history and the most since Brian Leech posted 34 with the Rangers in 1994.
When captain Landeskog was asked during the on-ice celebrations at Amalie Arena how other teams could replicate what the Avs have done, he said, “Find a Cale Makar somewhere.”
Unfortunately for the rest of the NHL, there’s only one Cale Makar, so they’ll have to look to copy Colorado in other ways.
The Avalanche’s front office wasn’t only patient with Bednar and his core group, choosing to keep the squad together after years of disappointing playoff losses, but also made essential moves during the season to bring in more assets to give that core more tools.
The Avs acquired Arrturi Lehkonen from Montreal at the trade deadline, along with Anaheim’s Josh Manson and San Jose’s Andrew Cogliano.
This trio combined for 28 postseason points and seven game-winning goals — Lehkonen had four game-winners on his own. The core four of Makar, Rantanen, MacKinnon and Landeskog tallied just two game-winners combined, flexing the importance of smart midseason moves to get the right complementary pieces for your core and depth scoring.
You don’t win a Stanley Cup without lights-out goaltending, also.
Netminders Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz had a combined .903 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average for a 16-4 record.
Overall, what Colorado did is shift the league from size, which was major in the Blues’ 2019 championship push, back to the speed game that the Pittsburgh Penguins delivered in their consecutive Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.
Tampa Bay had the biggest team in the league with an average roster height of 6-foot-2 and weight of 206 pounds, while the Avalanche sat at No. 13 with an average of 6-1, 199. Tampa also was the second-oldest team in the NHL this season at 29.64, while the Avalanche were once again around the middle of the pack at 28.08.
The size worked for the Bolts the past two seasons, where they remained in the top five — fourth biggest in 2020 and first in ’21 — but they met a team that was fast and physical enough to wear them down.
History repeated itself.
Pittsburgh was the smallest team in the league size-wise for its 2016 Cup run, coming in with a roster that averaged 6-1, 195 pounds. The Pens had the same averages for the 2017 playoffs, good for the second-smallest roster, just 1 pound heavier than the Chicago Blackhawks.
They also were a perfect balance of fresh talent and experienced veterans, with an average age of 28.13 in 2017 and 27.1 in ’16. The Pens also were the most experienced team in 2017 with a roster that played a combined 13,783 games, according to eliteprospects.com.
Having Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at your core is always an advantage, but young guns such as Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray were a significant driving force behind both championship years.
On the other end, veteran center Matt Cullen also was able to hold down the fourth line with incredible speed even at the age of 40.
It’s a similar story, and the Avalanche have a chance to repeat, also.
FanDuel already has them as the early betting favorites for 2023, and for good reason.
Rantanen and MacKinnon, who combined for 49 playoff points, are just kicking off their prime at 25 and 26 years old, respectively. They’re both back next season, along with Maker and Landeskog.
Much like the Penguins in their back-to-back years, the Avs will have to find ways to keep important pieces outside of the core — including signing Kadri, Cogliano and Dary Kuemper among others.
As much as speed played a role in Colorado’s victory, there also was an abundance of skill in other areas — from solid goaltending, to a hard forecheck, to impeccable goal scorers and unparalleled drive — that will give the Avalanche more than just a fighting chance to keep Stanley in the Mile High City for another summer.
That is, unless the rest of the league catches up.