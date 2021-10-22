MARION CENTER — One of Marion Center’s streaks now sits at five years. Another one is at 12 years. And another was broken.
For the fifth consecutive season, the Marion Center boys’ and girls’ cross country teams swept the team titles at the Heritage Conference Championship on Thursday, a stretch that began in 2017.
But as expected as the girls’ victory was — the Stingers’ 12th straight conference title — the boys’ fifth in a row was equally unexpected. When the 2020-21 school year ended five months ago, the Marion Center boys’ team was a skeleton of a team.
“After all the senior graduated last year, we had three people — three,” junior Dillon Green said. “So we had to recruit a whole bunch. And we’re happy that we can these results with how that was a couple of months ago.”
“We came into the season not thinking we had enough people,” fellow junior Tim Barrett said, “and we were able to recruit enough people to get it done.
“Our teammates have been working hard this year to get it done.”
Barrett won the boys’ race Thursday in a time of 17 minutes, 15 seconds, and Green was a close second with a 17:20.3, both of them finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the field. Marion Center finished with 41 points in the boys’ competition, narrowly edging out conference newcomer Cambria Heights (49).
“I’m so excited for this win for our boys,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said. “This is really special because coming into this season, we didn’t have five boys.”
On the girls’ side, Marion Center extended its impressive streak of conference team titles to 12, but the Stingers’ run of individual titles came to an end at seven straight.
Portage senior standout Lauren Shaffer ran away with the girls’ race in 19:31.0, becoming the first non-Marion Center runner to win the individual conference title since Homer-Center’s Heather Paynter in 2013. Like Cambria Heights, Portage is a new addition to the conference scene.
Marion Center sophomore Lydia Miller finished second in 20:39.7, Reagan Ryen was third (20:43.2) and Lilly Ryer took fifth (21:37.8). The Stingers won the team title with 29 points, finishing well ahead of Portage (68).
A two-time defending District 6 champion, Shaffer experienced something she’d never experienced before: winning a conference title.
“First and last (title),” she said. “I’ll never be back. It’s really cool because we’ve never had a conference championship before. I’ve always heard about it. It’s just really exciting.
“We’ve never been to a conference championship. We’re in the WestPAC right now, and they just don’t have enough people for a conference meet. So I’ve never had one of these.”
But it was the Stingers who walked away with the team trophy for the 12th straight year.
“It means a lot,” Miller said. “I’m glad to keep it going and I feel like it would be huge if we lost our streak, so it feels good to keep it going.”
“We have a very good girls’ team, and it was nice to see some real good competition with Lauren from Portage here,” Peters said. “She is a major state contender, so it was great to have her on our course and have our girls, some of whom haven’t been to states yet, see first-hand the quality that they will see if they make it to Hershey in a couple weeks.
“So that was really nice having her here.”
Miller challenged herself at the outset of the race to stay with Shaffer as long as she could before she settled into her race.
“I feel like I had a really fast start,” Miller said. “I felt like it was the best decision to run my pace with her to see where I (compare) with her. I think I started at the right pace to see where I am with her.”
The Stingers’ junior duo of Barrett and Green separated itself from the pack in the first half of the boys’ race, leaving them only each other to chase.
Portage senior Josh Canavan (17:54.3) finished third, United freshman Colton Henning was fourth (18:00.4) and Purchase Line senior rounded out the top five (18:19.8).
Barrett claimed his second conference title, having also won it last year as a sophomore in 17:52.80. Not only did he shave nearly 40 seconds off his winning time from last year, his closest competitor was his teammate.
“It feels a lot cooler this year having my teammate right behind me the whole race,” Barrett said.
“My goal is just to get one or two,” Green said. “I didn’t care who came in first or second. I just knew that we needed that to get the team win. That’s all I cared about.”
The boys’ victory was the buzz around the Marion Center camp.
“We did not expect to be contenders for conference,” Peters said. “We were hoping to have a winning season in duals. We went undefeated, we won conference, and we’re going into districts.
“It’s going to be very tough, but we’re going into districts in the mix, and that’s pretty much all you can hope for, especially when you’re only returning three guys. We ran all around the school in May recruiting kids, and today, we had seven on that line. We had seven on that line, and I was just so proud that we had a full team ready to go.”