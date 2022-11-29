Firearms deer season is now underway and hunters have this week and next to enjoy it.
In this area, we are blessed with a healthy population of deer offering good chances at an encounter.
Areas with high harvest and pressure over the weekend could be tough hunting for the next few days as deer are dead or pushed out of the area. In time the herd will resume regular patterns and allow a hunter to have better chances at seeing deer.
The stress of opening weekend and the windy weather will have deer feeding this week to replenish. Finding a good food source and hunting over it in the evening is perhaps the best way to fill a tag. Watching over food allows a better look and shot opportunity, which benefits hunters of all ages and skill levels.
Counting antler points is difficult and is easier done when a deer is fixated on food rather than flight. When multiple deer are feeding, picking out a mature doe is more likely by comparing body size. Doe hunters should confirm the big doe is in fact a doe rather than a small buck. If a large deer is by itself, chances are good it is a buck rather than a doe.
Taking high-percentage shots from a solid rest allow for lethal hits with little meat wasted. Aiming behind the front shoulder may not immediately drop a deer but will preserve both front shoulders.
Hunting this week will largely relate around the morning and evening hours with the focus on natural deer movement. Bedding areas, food sources and the secondary rut should be the focus of your efforts. If you are not seeing deer or fresh sign, exploring another woodlot might be the difference needed to find some deer.
The majority of hunters will be working this week so little if any movement will be created from others during the middle of the day. Getting together with a few other tag holders to do deer drives can fill in the midday lull and offer the chance at an opportunity. Without snow, marginal shots should be avoided as blood tracking is tougher on bare ground.
When hunting in a group, wearing fluorescent orange beyond what is required by law is smart.
The wet woods are ideal for still hunting into the wind and can allow a quiet hunter plenty of deer sightings. Seeing them before they see you is the tricky part, and the waving tails of bounding deer in the distance indicate that you are moving too fast.
Deer bed in spots that offer the advantage and often it is not until you discover these areas through error that success can be had. Over the years I have found countless bedding areas and will approach them cautiously. This type of hunting is the truest form of hunting and is extremely rewarding when a shot at a bedded deer is offered.
Those who are fortunate enough to tag a deer should report the harvest. In addition to being the law, harvest numbers are important for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The upcoming change in the antlerless deer license application process will benefit from the most accurate harvest estimates.