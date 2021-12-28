During the past few months, I’ve gained a better appreciation for the fish-attracting qualities of submerged wood cover, namely that introduced by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, but also that which has occurred naturally.
My first introduction to wood cover — and its ability to attract fish — was roughly 30 years ago on Keystone Lake. This was in the form of submerged brush piles and felled shoreline trees — commonly referred to as laydowns these days — dropped in the lake and then cable to the stump to keep in place.
To the best of my recollection, this habitat work was spearheaded by the Crooked Creek Watershed Association in conjunction with the PFBC.
The most productive brush piles were in the upper end of Keystone right along the old creek channel in a few feet of water. At full pool the upper tips of the brush were visible above the surface. In late April and May crappies poured into these piles; anchoring just upwind of a brush pile and suspending a small minnow below a clip-on float was a productive way of catching a nice bunch of crappies and the occasional bass.
Today those brush piles are all gone, victims of numerous drawdowns during which they’ve rotted and disappeared. That part of the lake has silted in as well over the years as well. Many of the shoreline laydowns have also disappeared for the same reason, though I suspect much of the wood now embedded in the bottom in the stretch from the spillway to the dam came from those origins.
Presently, most of the wood habitat found in Keystone as well as many other area lakes is the result of habitat work done by the Fish and Boat Commission. These habitat improvement projects have introduced various forms of cover including cribs, vertical plank structures, shoreline laydowns, and others. Largely these devices are designed to put fish and fishermen together. But some, such as nesting boxes for channel catfish and black bass are meant to provide spawning habitat.
During the past couple of months, I’ve had days when most of the fish I’ve caught have come from cribs brush bundles, and similar wooden structures. Species include crappies, yellow perch, and largemouth bass. Lakes include Keystone, Yellow Creek, Glendale, Arthur and Crooked Creek. Blade baits, bucktail jigs and smaller jigs tipped with Berkley Crappie Nibbles have accounted for these catches.
Finding such wood cover is an easy task. The Fish and Boat Commission provides habitat improvement maps on its website (www.fishandboat.com). Click on “Fish,” then “Habitat Improvement,” then “Habitat Improvement Maps.” They are listed by county.
These maps show the general location and type of habitat devices, both presently in place and what’s planned in the future. I’ve had much better success finding recently introduced habitat (as listed on the map), roughly from 2014 and newer.
Armed with a general idea of where to look for wooden structures it’s then a matter of search with electronics. Sonar units with side imaging are a big benefit here, as such devices stand out when viewed from the side, not to mention the ability to recon much larger areas at one time. But you can also find them on traditional 2D sonar. You’ll just need to cover much narrower swaths of water due to the limited coverage area. For instance, in 25 feet of water the bottom of the sonar cone is only around eight to nine feet in diameter. On the plus side cribs were dropped in clusters, often a dozen or more. Find one and odds are others are nearby. They will show up as squarish blocks along the bottom.
Crooked Creek is an exception regarding habitat placement. The offshore wood habitat there is the result of trees and branches becoming embedded in the bottom naturally and will need to be found via sonar sightings. However, early this fall I observed the Corps of Engineers placing weighed PVC pipe fish attractors in the lake. Most of them were dropped off the bank down lake of the swimming beach.