The recent thaw has melted much of the snow, exposing bare ground for the first time in more than a month.
Wildlife of all sorts will respond to this change in the landscape and seek out new food sources. Woodlots that were void of game for much of the winter will once again offer habitat.
Despite a harsh winter, many of the bucks are still carrying their antlers. In the weeks to come, looking for shed antlers can provide some entertaining exercise. Binoculars are an important tool for shed hunting and are used as much for glassing wildlife as they are potential antlers.
On the last day of small game season, I noticed the green tip of an emerging skunk cabbage plant.
Blue birds and other songbirds are beginning to show up in the area. Despite below-normal temperatures this week, there is a good chance to see some new birds in the area.
Trout season is scheduled to open statewide on April 1 this year. Lakes and streams are currently being stocked with trout in preparation for the opener. Information as to stocking dates and times will once again be available online. Such information can be quite useful when planning a trip or perhaps simply scheduling a vacation day.
The turmoil surrounding last year’s opening day due to the COVID-19 pandemic ruined plans, and anglers are ready to get back on schedule.
A special youth trout season will be held on March 27. Those with children should begin planning now so it may be enjoyed to the fullest. Making plans early for youth day can also allow for a friend to be included in the outing. Practicing casting with last year’s fishing line in the front yard will allow for better confidence on the water. Replacing old fishing line with new line is quite affordable and should be done annually, if possible.
Obtaining bait early in the year can be problematic, and I would not wait until opening day to begin shopping. Many popular baits such as meal worms and wax worms stay fresh in the fridge for weeks. Harvesting your own bait might be impossible this month, although with any luck, a few nights will allow for picking nightcrawlers.
Early in the year it can be difficult to catch wild minnows that are small enough for hatchery trout to willingly strike. Commercially grown fathead minnows work well for catching trout.
Artificial lures also catch trout and should not be ignored. Having a variety on hand for the trout could just be the difference in catching a limit this spring.
With the landscape barren, it is a perfect time to explore new woods. Game trails and droppings look all but black against the forest floor. Rubs and shed antlers alike stand out sharply to even a novice. Areas with a surplus of uneaten acorns could be an excellent spot to revisit in spring gobbler season. Boot and tire tracks at access points will give you an idea as to what type of pressure could be expected during the big game seasons.
Tree stands and the indicators used to guide their owner in the dark also are quite evident now. In most cases it takes me a few visits to a new chunk of ground before I can begin to put the pieces together.
Spending time outdoors is great entertainment and quite often pays off with information gained. While the daytime temperatures can be enjoyable at this point in the year, it is important to pack basic survival gear should you have to spend the night in the woods.