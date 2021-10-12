Hunters and those who support the age-old tradition of utilizing wild game have the opportunity to let their
voices be heard in the area.
Currently, there is a poll asking whether you support archery deer hunting in White’s Woods that can be found at https://www.wdadradio.com/. As of Monday night, the poll was 64 percent in favor and 36 percent opposed. In other words, one out of three people in this rural region are not in favor of our hunting heritage and sound
wildlife management.
Sadly, this is the way that world has gone, and those without experience or understanding in something are more apt to be against it. As a trapper and hound
hunter, I live the life of being the low-hanging fruit and have watched as these activities have been eliminated or regulated to the extreme in other states.
Regardless of whether you are a trout angler or grouse hunter, it is important to voice your support for hunting, fishing and trapping whenever the opportunity arises. Those who are against these activities start at the bottom and attack the low-hanging fruit. Once the small interest groups are removed, they set their sights on the next group of outdoor enthusiasts. On Thursday, Oct. 21, a public meeting will be held to discuss the White Township deer management plan.
Deer are a renewable resource that can either be
managed by man through licensed hunting or by Mother Nature. Eating a free-range animal that seeks out the best nature has to offer for its food and water is perhaps the healthiest way to feed family and friends. Hunters
Feeding the Hungry goes one step further and feeds those in need.The carbon footprint to harvest and process a wild animal that grew using available habitat is next to
nothing, further benefiting the environment.
When man turns his back on wild game by refusing or restricting its utilization, Mother Nature doles out disease and starvation to balance the herd. A browse line from deer feeding as high as they can reach is visible through much of White’s Woods, indicating the habitat is
struggling to support the herd. As food sources dwindle, deer are forced to travel farther for food or leave the area permanently. Increased movement results in greater risk of a vehicle collision, which can injure the motorist and in most cases leaves the venison beyond salvage.
A forest can only support so much wildlife, and when deer are not hunted, they quickly alter the landscape. This removal of desirable seedlings, such as oak, hemlock and white pine, to name a few, creates a wasteland for years to come with woods virtually void of game and non-game species alike. By providing a sanctuary without hunting pressure, an area quickly becomes overpopulated with deer despite it not offering the holding capacity to
support the herd.
High deer density often equates into high tick numbers as they are perhaps the greatest host for ticks. Lyme disease is a serious health risk for a variety of animals and humans.
- Bear season will open Saturday for archery and
- muzzleloader hunters. This early opportunity for licensed tag holders to harvest a Pennsylvania black bear is a great excuse to get outdoors. The state has a healthy bear
- population, and with suitable habitat through much of the county, the chances of having an encounter are good anytime you enter the woods.
Bears are feeding heavily in preparation for hibernation, and hunters should focus on food sources. While it may appear obvious, success is hard when focusing on an area that currently has bears. Scat, trails and tracks indicate a bear is in an area and are often quite obvious. If such a sign is not found, one should not linger too long and a new area should be explored.
The popularity of trail cameras allows the possibility of knowing a bear is in the area.