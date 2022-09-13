knapp 9-12-22

Swimming jigs excel catching bass from weedy areas of a lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Swimming jigs, which can trigger bass bites when fished in a vertical or horizontal manner, provide anglers with a 1-2 punch. It’s an ideal approach in the fall, when remaining submergent weeds provide an important cover option.

Though design details vary among makers, swimming jigs like All Terrain’s Skip-N-Jig, Jimmy D’s Swim Jim, and Booyah’s Swimm’n Jig incorporate a more streamlined, bullet- shaped head than the traditional skirted flippin’ jig. While this profile allows it to function well during a swimming retrieve, the bait will also conjure up bites on the fall.

