Swimming jigs, which can trigger bass bites when fished in a vertical and horizontal manner, provide anglers with a one-two punch. It’s an ideal approach in the fall, when remaining submergent weeds provide an important cover option.
Though design details vary among makers, swimming jigs incorporate a more streamlined, bullet-shaped head than the traditional skirted flippin’ jig. While this profile allows it to function well during a swimming retrieve, the bait will also conjure up bites on the fall.
It’s customary to add a crawfish-type plastic trailer to a skirted jig; this holds true with swimming jigs. But rather than using the traditional chunk-type trailer, I’ve found it sometimes better to use a bait that has pinchers that really kicks such as Zoom’s Ultra Vibe Speed Craw. The combination of the swimming jig and the fluttering pinchers on the trailer create a look that can really turn on fat largemouths.
By mid-fall weed beds on lakes and reservoirs will have significantly thinned. Often the remaining green weeds will be on the outside edge. During a typical day there will be active bass holding close to the edge (and suspending in open water close by), as well less-active ones tucked back in the cover. It’s an ideal situation for the use of the swimming jig, which can take on the roles of both flippin’ jig and spinnerbait. There are a couple ways to fish a swimming jig along weed edges, based on the physical characteristics of the available cover.
One common situation, particularly in dark-water situations where weed growth is more sporadic, is the presence of isolated tuffs of weeds out to the edge of the flat. This is an ideal setup for making a short cast that softly places the jig along the edge of the growth. It’s then allowed to fall on a semi-tight line along the edge of the cover. This presentation, which is that of a flippin’ jig, will often trigger bites from bigmouths holding along the edge or tucked back slightly in the cover. If the bait drops to the bottom without being intercepted by a bass, you can then incorporate the swimming retrieve, like that of a spinnerbait. And like a spinnerbait the swimming retrieve can have many variations. If there are other weed stalks between you and the bait, be sure to bump the bait into them on the way in. You can incorporate pauses, twitches, and easy-to-track straight retrieves. Mix it up, allowing the bass to tell you what they want that particular day.
Clearer lakes and reservoirs often have denser stands of weeds, typically extending out into deeper water (thanks to the greater level of light penetration). Presentation-wise, the same basic approach holds true. When working the outside edge of the weeds, pitch it up next to the cover, fishing it in a vertical manner, and then swimming it back to the boat. In clear water situations bass will often hover in the open water zone close by the deep wall of weeds. So make the occasional cast out away from the edge, letting the bait sink down several feet before starting the swimming retrieve. You’re covering water where you might have used a deep crankbait, but without the need for picking up a rod so rigged — very efficient.
Keep in mind that while the heartiest weeds will likely be found in the deepest water, there will still be an inside edge. So be sure to work the growth from the shallow side as well. A keen eye on the sonar unit will show the presence of weeds. Whether working from the deep or shallow side of the weeds, I like to slide in and out, pulling the boat up near the edge of the cover to reestablish its location, and then backing off a bit. At this time of year weeds will often be up to the surface, making it easier to pinpoint casts. Often, though, visible weed tops are merely the tip of the iceberg, with lower weeds tapering from that you can see. So continue to monitor the screen of the sonar unit to key you in on the location of weed growth.
One final tip will add to your success with swimbaits. You can often increase the ratio of solid hookups by trimming the weedguard. Use a 4-inch bladed meat-cutting scissors to make one continuous cut, starting from the free end of the weedguard and finishing at the head. Leave a couple of the inside strands intact so there is still total hook coverage. This way there are more bristles left at the head of the jig. The guard is more flexible at the free end but still firm enough to keep the weeds off.