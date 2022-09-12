Antlerless deer licenses still remaining after the three rounds of mail-in applications are now available for purchase.
Tags are available over the counter at the county treasurer, or applications can be mailed.
While at the courthouse purchasing my additional tags late Monday morning, WMU 2D was already nearly sold out. Despite having a much smaller offering, WMU 2E still had several thousand tags available.
A good number of people were purchasing licenses, yet there was ample staff to process the sale.
Hunters may possess up to six antlerless tags at a time. If a tag is filled, a hunter may then purchase another, if available. The number of tags remaining for a particular WMU may be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.
Archery season is fast approaching, and hunters should begin there final preparations before the opening day. The most obvious equipment needed for archery is bow, arrows and broadheads. Once the basics are in order, accessories such as camo clothing, blinds or treestands can be considered.
If a hunter can remain still and stay alert, hunting from the ground is effective without having to carry anything but a bow. Mobility is a benefit when hunting from the ground, although somewhat a determent as it is too easy to pick up and move to another spot.
Those who hunt from elevated stands should inspect them before each hunt.
Between offseason weight gain, hunting clothes and equipment, it is easy for a hunter to near or exceed the treestand safety weight rating. Letting a family member or friend know when and where you plan to climb may seem redundant yet could be critical information in case of an accident.
While treestand safety is an obvious, broadheads and knives are another risk for archery hunters. Designed to cut and razor sharp, these tools must be handled with care. Quality sheaths and quivers are necessary, and if you notice sloppiness in fit, replace the item.
A small first aid kit should be part of your archery hunting pack with an emphasis on dressing a cut wound.
Practicing with your archery equipment is fun and allows better chances of a clean and quick kill. Arrow placement knowledge in regard to the anatomy of a deer is important as the angle and distance will create variables in performance.
Deer react to the sound of the bowstring by crouching in preparation for flight. Often referred to as ducking the arrow, a hunter can combat this by aiming at the lower third of the vitals.
Blood trailing is an important part of archery hunting. Watching to see where and how a deer ran after the shot is the first step to the blood trail. At times you may hear or see the deer fall, or follow the irst 150 yards of blood trail. Lack of an exit wound can make for a tough track job, making after-the-shot-information of such value.
Hunters must be confident in their abilities and avoid poor shots so that each arrowed deer can be pursued with faith of finding it.
I have found several buck that didn’t leave a blood trail by searching the area in which they were heading. If you are new to blood trailing, consider asking another to assist in the task. Patience to find the trail and then marking it as you go will allow good chances at recovering your deer.
Squirrel season is underway, allowing hunters the chance to explore the outdoors. Squirrel are abundant and can provide some exciting hunts.
The animal is easily cleaned and a limit of six allows plenty for the pot. If using shotshells one will want to investigate all pellet holes with a knife tip to avoid biting down on a pellet.
Plenty of recipes are available for preparing squirrel.
In the early fall, bug spray should be packed in case you find yourself in a swarm. Treating your hunting clothing and boots with permetherin to combat ticks is something to consider, if you haven’t already.