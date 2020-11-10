Many of the rivers and streams of Pennsylvania have been impounded for reasons such as hydroelectric power, flood control, water supply, recreation and navigation. What goes in must come out.
Below dams you’ll find outflows or tailrace sections. In many cases, these areas tend to collect fish, and as such have the potential to be fishing hotspots throughout the year. The flowing water keeps things open during the winter months. Spawn-driven migrations during the spring can pull large numbers of species such as walleyes, sauger and smallmouth bass up to the barrier. During the summer and fall the oxygenated water is a draw.
The level of fishing opportunity and nature of the fisheries present provided by tailrace areas varies, depending on the type of impoundment and size of the waterway.
As mentioned earlier, when cold water discharges from the bottom of the reservoir a trout fishery can result. Besides the wild browns and rainbows of the upper Delaware (including Pennsylvania’s share of the West Branch), good trout fishing exists below the Kinzua Dam (Allegheny Reservoir). Special regulations are in effect from the Kinzua outflow down to the mouth of Conewango Creek in Warren, a distance of 8.75 miles. From the opening day of trout season to Labor Day, two trout, 14-inch minimum length, can be creeled. It’s catch-and-release the remainder of the year.
Kinzua Dam features multi-level discharges, so water temperatures can be evenly controlled. The trout fishery is maintained by fingerling stocking.
Tulpehocken Creek, below Blue Marsh Lake, is a popular and high-quality trout destination. Outsized trout also show up in the Juniata River below Raystown Lake. The tailwaters of Youghiogheny River Lake provide good fishing in the immediate outflow, where adult trout are stocked, and within a 9-mile-plus section managed as All Tackle, Trophy Trout, fueled by fingerling stocking. The outflow area of Shenango River Lake gets adult trout spring and fall and is open to fishing year ‘round.
The three rivers of western Pennsylvania, as well as the lower Susquehanna River, provide good walleye action during late fall through early spring, weather permitting. Fishing isn’t confined to the immediate tailrace, as fish concentrations can be high within the first mile or so below the dam, in areas with habitat to hold fish. These areas tend to stay ice-free in all but the coldest of winters.
In the case of the Allegheny, fishing piers are present at L&D 5, 6, 8 and 9 next to the hydroelectric facilities. These platforms provide shore anglers with good access to the river and can be productive throughout the year.
Smaller venues also provide potential sport. Crooked Creek Lake tailrace can be especially productive following a high-water event, one where crappies and other fish are flushed through from the lake above. Mahoning Creek Lake, in the scour hole below the spillway, holds walleyes, northern pike, muskies and smallmouth bass. Tionesta Lake outflow and Mahoning Creek Lake as well receive spring stockings of adult trout.
TAILWATER CONSIDERATIONS: Special considerations are in order when fishing tailwaters, particularly the areas immediately below an impoundment.
• On larger waters that can be fished from a boat, be aware of restricted areas where boats are not permitted.
Buoys might not be in place during the winter (or might have been moved by high water or ice), so use common sense, erring on the side of caution.
• Discharges from hydroelectric plants can rapidly raise water levels. If you’re wading or shore fishing be prepared to move to higher ground. In many cases a warning horn will sound before water is released. Stay alert.
• Due to their nature, as well as bankside stabilization, these areas can be rocky, offering poor footing. This is especially true during the winter when ice is a factor. Wading shoes with rock-gripping cleats are appropriate.
Access to tailwaters areas vary greatly.
Don’t assume you’re welcome to fish there. Heed any warning signs and no-trespassing signs.