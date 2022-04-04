This is a story about a highly anticipated clash between the North Carolina and Kansas basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament championship game.
Not tonight — 65 years ago.
The top-ranked Tar Heels and No. 2 Jayhawks staged a classic the last time they met in the final, long before the shot clock and the 3-point line and the term March Madness was even coined. Unbeaten North Carolina won the 1957 title in a triple-overtime thriller, 54-53, to silence an overwhelmingly pro-Kansas crowd at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium, located only 40 miles from the KU campus.
“Coach [Frank] McGuire loved to keep the other teams’ crowd quiet,” senior forward Lennie Rosenbluth, the Tar Heels’ national Player of the Year, said years later. “He loved it when it was quiet. And those fans sure were quiet as they filed out.”
North Carolina finished 32-0 to claim its first national championship — the first for any team from the Deep South, in fact. Ironic in that McGuire and all five of his starters hailed from New York City.
THE TAR HEELS were fortunate to even reach the title game. Michigan State’s Jack Quiggle came within a heartbeat of ending North Carolina’s perfect season in the semifinals, his half-court bucket at the end of regulation released an instant after the horn sounded.
The Spartans again seemed on the brink of sending North Carolina home in the first overtime. With his team up by two and six seconds left, Johnny Green stepped to the line for a one-and-one, and missed. The Tar Heels’ Pete Brennan grabbed the rebound, raced down the floor, pulled up and hit the tying jumper at the buzzer.
North Carolina eventually punched its ticket to the final with a 74-70 victory, but the players were spent after their triple-overtime marathon. Kansas, meanwhile, coasted to an 80-56 win over two-time defending champion San Francisco behind 7-foot-1 sophomore All-America center Wilt Chamberlain, who finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds.
That performance, spectacular as it was, failed to cow the Tar Heels. Junior Tommy Kearns was certainly unimpressed. “Talk about Chamberlain all you want, we’re cool,” Kearns said. “He won’t give us any jitters.”
Kearns’ words got back to McGuire. “Hey, Tommy,” he said, “I hear you’re not scared of Chamberlain. That right?”
After Kearns nodded in the affirmative, McGuire gave him startling news. The 5-11 guard would open the next night’s championship game by jumping center against Chamberlain. McGuire figured the Jayhawks would gain possession anyway; why not play with the big man’s head?
Wilt easily won the tip, and an epic showdown was underway.
CHAMBERLAIN WAS something of an outlier in 1957, a giant in a basketball landscape that then featured few 7-footers. North Carolina’s tallest starter was 6-9 center Joe Quigg; the starting five averaged 6-3½.
“People today cannot imagine the impact that man had on us all at that time,” Quigg said years later. “Wilt was just a colossus.”
McGuire’s strategy was to build a figurative wall around Chamberlain, to deny him touches. It worked beautifully. Wilt took only 13 shots en route to a game-high 23 points.
“Our defensive plan was to surround Chamberlain and hope the rest of the team didn’t start hitting their shots,” Rosenbluth said. “And that’s what we did.”
What Chamberlain was to the Jayhawks, Rosenbluth was to North Carolina. He averaged 27.9 points per game that season and seldom failed to come through in the clutch. Rosenbluth poured in 20 points against KU, but the Tar Heels’ hopes took a nose dive when he fouled out with 1:45 left in regulation.
North Carolina would have to survive without him.
KEARNS SWISHED a pair of free throws in the waning seconds of regulation to send North Carolina into OT for the second night in a row. The teams played so cautiously in the first and second overtime periods — and shot so poorly — they combined for only four points.
North Carolina continued to keep Chamberlain bottled up, and the other Jayhawks could not compensate.
“A team with Wilt scores two points in 10 minutes,” Rosenbluth said. “It’s almost unimaginable. We stayed back and let them shoot from outside. They just couldn’t hit one.”
In the third overtime, with tension rising to unbearable levels, Kearns hit a field goal and both ends of a one-and-one to give North Carolina a four-point lead. Chamberlain answered with a three-point play and free throws by Maurice King and Gene Elstun put Kansas up 53-52.
As time wound down, Quigg got the ball at the top of the key, pump-faked and then drove on Chamberlain. Wilt blocked the shot, but King, after sliding over to help out, was whistled for a foul with six seconds left. McGuire called a timeout.
AS HE gathered the Tar Heels around him, McGuire began his instructions with these words: “After Joe makes both of them …” Not if. When.
Quigg stepped to the line and calmly sank the free throws, putting North Carolina in front. The Jayhawks predictably tried to get the ball to Chamberlain in those final seconds, but Quigg deflected Ron Loneski’s entry pass and the ball wound up in Kearns’ hands. He took one dribble and then flung the ball high into the air.
“All night long we’d been keeping it away from Chamberlain,” he said. “I figured I’d throw it into the rafters, to where even he couldn’t reach it.”
The buzzer sounded before the ball returned to earth.
Chamberlain trudged off the floor, shoulders slumped, after suffering what he would ever after regard as his most heartbreaking defeat. He would go on to a celebrated NBA career and in 1962 scored a record 100 points in a game while playing for the Philadelphia Warriors — coached by McGuire.
The Tar Heels accepted the school’s first-ever national championship trophy before flying home, where an adoring throng of 10,000 waited at Raleigh-Durham Airport. Fans spilled onto the runway, forcing the pilot to circle the airport until police cleared the mass of humanity from the tarmac. Players were later carried by whooping admirers through the terminal.
Frank McGuire and his band of New Yorkers had inspired an outbreak of March Madness in the Deep South.