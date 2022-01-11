An overlooked wintertime crappie-fishing opportunity is that provided on larger rivers such as the lower Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela. While these large rivers might not support dense crappie populations, the ones taken there tend to be quality-sized fish. Now, when the water is cold and the fish are concentrated, is perhaps the best time of year to take them from these venues.
Like all fish that call rivers home, crappies are bound by the restrictions flowing water provides. In the cold water of winter all species tend to be socked into specific, slackwater areas. During periods of higher flows, as the current level increases in main channel areas, slackwater areas become even more defined, simplifying the solving of the fish location part of the puzzle.
Perhaps the most predominate river fish-holding spot is a major hole located directly below a significant rock bar. Such bars, which typically consist of sand, gravel, or rock, depending upon the substrate of the area, are formed at the mouths of feeder streams as material is deposited during high water. On navigable rivers there is often a warning buoy in place at the tip of the bar to warn boaters of the hazard.
Rock bars of this nature deflect the main force of the current, resulting in a slow pool on the downstream side. Because of the scouring effect of the river’s flow, there is usually a great deal of depth to the slackwater pool, especially right off the base of the rock bar. This is a situation tailor-made for attracting river crappies during the wintertime.
It is common to find river crappies in the deepest water of such a slackwater pool. Though they might be in the areas of greatest depth, often they are a foot or two off the bottom, making them easy to spot on a sonar unit.
Precise boat control is a must when fishing for crappies that may be 30-odd feet below the surface. As one might expect, the most successful days are often windless ones, where you have a better chance of accurately serving up your offering. River crappies are finicky biters in the cold water of winter. You must use a light enough presentation to trigger hits, but still be able to detect them at such depths. Thus, boat control means hovering directly over the fish.
In addition to deep holes, backwaters areas that exist off the main river channel can also hold river crappies. The backwaters located within the Cogley’s Island complex on the Allegheny, near Manorville, comes to mind. Within this spot is a deep, dredged channel that runs more than 20 feet deep.
My favorite presentation for river crappies is an eighth-ounce leadhead jig tipped with a small to medium-grade fathead minnow. I like leadheads dressed with a soft-plastic body like the classic Fuzz-E-Grub. This adds just a bit of bulk to the setup, but more importantly offers up color. I’ve found a white body with a pink head to be a good color combo.
Holding the boat directly over the fish (or habitat you’d expect to hold fish), lower the jig directly to the bottom. Engage the reel, and wind the bait a few inches off the bottom. Using either a bow or transom trolling motor, slowly (very slowly) move the boat in the same direction as the light current. As you do, lift the jig a foot or two higher, then allow it to fall back on a tight line. When you spot fish on the sonar, hold the boat in position and yo-yo the bait in their face.
In addition to crappies, big rivers can also support decent numbers of yellow perch. During the past couple of winters, I’ve noticed higher numbers of nice-sized perch in the lower Allegheny.