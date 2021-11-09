Though they may often play a secondary role to their larger cousin the walleye, yellow perch are an important species in several local waters. Late fall is a productive time to target them.
Take for instance a trip I made last week to the Piney Dam section of the Clarion River, one where Shawn Smith joined me. Though smallmouth bass were our main target — and we caught our share — several oversized yellow perch seasoned the morning’s action. All of them came on finesse-sized jigs.
I have an interesting history with Piney Dam. Our family has had a cabin since before I was born, located only a couple miles from Piney’s Mill Creek access area. I suspect my first fishing experiences took place from the boulder strewn banks just downriver of the boat ramp. I didn’t know it at the time, but during that era the Clarion River was heavily polluted by both acid mine drainage and paper mill effluent. Still, we caught fish including good sized perch.
The river is much cleaner now, over 50 years later, and the big perch are still there, likely in much greater numbers thanks to the improved water quality. Incidentally, the smallmouth bass fishing can be outstanding during the spring and fall, though it’s unclear whether the fish are residents of the reservoir or move into the impounded water from the free-flowing river during the fall and return in the spring. As it sees intense recreational boating pressure during the summer months it’s a place I avoid at that time.
Pool 6 of the Allegheny River — the 9 or so miles that flow from Lock and Dam 7 in Kittanning down to Lock and Dam 6 near Clinton — has seen an increase in yellow perch numbers in recent years. At one time it was common to catch slab-sized crappies from the deep pools that harbor walleyes during the late fall period. We rarely catch crappies anymore, but yellow perch are becoming quite common. They readily hit the same jig n minnow offerings served up for walleyes. For whatever reason it seems yellow perch are replacing crappies on that portion of the Allegheny, at least from what I see.
Late fall is an exciting time to seek yellow perch on Pymatuning Lake. The word is that big perch are showing up there recently, particularly in the lower, deeper end of the lake.
Several years ago, Dave Lehman and I shared the boat on several successful late fall perch outings on Pymy. The fish were holding along the edges of submerged humps in the lower end of the lake. We’d spot them on sonar in 18 to 20 feet of water and present Hopkins Jigging Spoons to them which they would take when you yo-yoed the spoon in front of their noses.
Those trips, which took place in December, produced dozens of nice sized perch in the 9- to 12-inch range. I can’t say that those same tactics would work today, but I believe it would be a good starting point.
Kahle Lake on the Clarion/Venango County border also has a reputation for quality sized yellow perch. Kahle has been exceptionally clear the past couple of years. As such, weedgrowth extends out into the 15-foot range. The edges of remaining green weeds would be a good place to start your search on this lake. And don’t be surprised if some slab sized crappies also show up.
With all the great fishing options autumn presents it’s easy to overlook yellow perch. But especially for those that relish the sweet tasting mild meat of the species, they warrant attention.