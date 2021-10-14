With the eighth week of the season here, most Heritage Conference teams can rest assured they will still be playing when the District 6 playoffs begin. It’s just a matter of where everyone will fit into the brackets.
A couple teams, however, are teetering on the brink: Marion Center in Class 2A, where eight teams qualify for the postseason, and Penns Manor in Class 1A, where 12 of the 14 teams in the district advance.
HOMER-CENTER (6-1) at PURCHASE LINE (4-3): Homer-Center has won six straight — its only loss came to Cambria Heights in the season opener — and the Wildcats can go a long way toward sewing up a first-round bye with a victory and stay in the hunt for the conference title.
You can bet the Wildcats will be rooting for River Valley to knock off Cambria Heights, and if they beat Purchase Line, doing the same next week when the Highlanders face the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line has lost two straight after a 4-1 start and finishes its conference schedule at Cambria Heights. A pair of victories could vault the Dragons into position for a bye, and going 1-1 could have them opening the playoffs at home.
UNITED (0-7) at MARION CENTER (3-4): Marion Center entered the weekend in 10th place — and quite a distance from ninth in Class 2A — and the Stingers have a lot of ground to make up. A win over a winless team won’t net them much in the power rankings, but a second straight win followed four straight losses would do wonders for morale.
United has been competitive at times, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lions sprang an upset, or made it difficult for the Stingers to get a win. And if they can pull off a couple wins, they could jump into the playoff picture.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (1-6) at PENNS MANOR (1-6): Penns Manor has to beat out two teams to run its area-record streak for District 6 appearances to 15. Those teams are Blacklick Valley (1-6), which has three games it can win on its schedule, and United (0-7), which plays host to Penns Manor next week.
Northern Cambria, in Class 2A, is sitting last in the field, and while the Comets have a postseason berth to chase, the Colts likely do not.
WEST SHAMOKIN (4-3) at CONEMAUGH VALLEY (3-3): West Shamokin can play offense, but the Wolves struggle on defense. Now they are going up against a team that has won two straight while putting up 50 or more points in each win.
West Shamokin sits seventh in the Class 1A ranking and Conemaugh Valley is ninth, with leading rusher Logan Kent, who has surpassed 1,000 yards on the season, leading the way.