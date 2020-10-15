These are trying times for high school football teams.
Every week is another matchup with an opponent and another battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Heritage Conference has lost only one game to postponement, which is either a credit to diligence or just pure luck and most likely a combination of the two, and as October wears on, and with another flu season approaching, teams are gearing up for an early playoff season.
This is, in most cases, the last week of the regular season for conference teams because the playoffs are scheduled to start next weekend. It appears seven of the nine conference times have qualified for the playoffs. Teams that do no qualify for the playoffs may continue the regular season, if they can find opponents, and teams may return to the regular season once they are knocked out of the playoffs. Teams are permitted to play 10 regular-season games through Nov. 28.
On Friday, Penns Manor (5-0) and Marion Center (4-0) lay their unbeaten records on the line. They have not met in the regular season, and there’s a good chance their Week 10 matchup won’t be played. In theory, though, the conference champion could be determined after the postseason. Anyone up for Penns Manor vs. Marion Center on the day after Thanksgiving?
In the WPIAL, Apollo-Ridge’s highly anticipated Class 2A showdown at Serra Catholic has been postponed. Serra Catholic postponed earlier this week following a positive test by an indivudla who had contact with the football team. Both teams are 4-0 and sitting atop the Allegheny Conference.
Apollo-Ridge has played once in the past three weeks. Its Week 4 opponent, Summit Academy, opted out of the season.
Teams would be wise to remain diligent and follow the lessons learned by the NFL in recent days when outbreaks led to postponements and shuffling of the schedule.
In the playoffs, postponements count as forfeits and a sad end to a season that was in doubt a couple months ago.
PENNS MANOR (5-0) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (4-1): Consistency is spelled differently when it comes to Heritage Conference football: Cometsistency.
Penns Manor has been one of the top teams in the conference over the past decade, and the Comets are lined up for another run in an area-record 14th straight playoff appearance. They have a chance to take the top seed in the Class 1A bracket with a win over Northern Cambria and a Portage (4-0) loss to Berlin (5-0).
The Comets can attack from various angles, with four solid running backs — Dimitri Lieb, Connor Keith, Kevin Baum and Ashton Courvina — and emerging sophomore quarterback Max Hill. Last week, Penns Manor put up 74 points, a single-game area record, against a depleted Bishop Carroll team.
The defense is pretty good, too, and has forced an area-high 13 turnovers for a plus-10 margin. The Comets lead the conference in total defense (202.2 yards per game).
Northern Cambria is coming off its first loss, 28-7 to Marion Center.
The Colts have displayed a tendency to play from behind, and they couldn’t generate key plays at important times to keep pace with Marion Center.
Owen Prasko and Issac Noll have combined for 1,022 yards, and quarterback Mike Hoover has been playing on a bad ankle.
Northern Cambria has secured a playoff berth but could vault into the top four and get a home game with a win over Penns Manor.
Prediction: Penns Manor, 32-15.
MARION CENTER (4-0) at UNITED (1-4): United needs a lot of help to make it into the playoffs, and the Lions probably aren’t going to get it from a Marion Center team on a mission. And the Stingers won’t get caught napping, well aware that Hunter Cameron and his United brethren have pushed good teams to the wire. Cameron rushed for 415 yards on 35 carries in a 48-34 loss to West Shamokin last week and took over the area rushing lead with 954 yards.
But one Hunter won’t be enough to get in the way of Marion Center playmakers Ty Ryen, Justin Peterson and T.J. Lynn, among others.
Marion Center is poised to take the second seed in the Class 2A bracket, and the Stingers could move into the top spot if Bellwood-Antis (5-0) loses to Mount Union (3-1). First or second really doesn’t matter in a bracket that is pretty heavy in the first five spots.
Prediction: Marion Center, 48-14.
PURCHASE LINE (2-3) at HOMER-CENTER (3-1): Purchase Line has a pretty good defense, which will be tested by Homer-Center and quarterback Ben Schmidt, the area leader in total offense with 1,390 yards (667 rushing, 723 passing).
Purchase Line has won two in a row, outscoring Saltsburg and Blairsville by a combined 81-6. The Red Dragons also found some pieces to complement Josh Syster, who ranks second in the area in rushing with 759 yards and has been taking snaps in the wildcat.
The Dragons will need a lot of wildcat to get past the Wildcats, but it doesn’t look like a loss will knock them out of the playoff picture.
Prediction: Homer-Center, 38-20.
BLAIRSVILLE (1-4) at WEST SHAMOKIN (3-2): The footballs could be flying at West Shamokin. Wolves quarterback Bo Swartz leads the area in completions (83), attempts (128), passing yards (1,263) and touchdown passes (13). He has throw one interception.
Blairsville starter Zak Artley returned last week after a two-week absence due to a concussion and threw 28 passes.
Swartz has plenty of targets. Four West Shamokin receivers rank in the top 10 in the area in receptions. Owen Stover leads the area with 25 catches and is followed by Josh Cicero (21), Ezeck Olinger (14) and Lou Swartz (13).
For added incentive, West Shamokin, which dropped to Class 1A this season, is playing to secure a home playoff game for the first time in school history.
Prediction: West Shamokin, 49-20.
SALTSBURG (1-4) at BISHOP CARROLL (0-5): After going more than 25 years without making a playoff appearance, Saltsburg broke the string during last year’s remarkable run. Now the Trojans can return for a second straight year with a win over a young, injured and winless Bishop Carroll team.
This could give and Trojans some confidence they need to pull a surprise in the postseason.
Prediction: Saltsburg, 47-7.
HAMPTON (3-2) at INDIANA (2-3): Two words can sum up this one: ball security.
Indiana committed one turnover while winning two straight games. Youth and inexperience shows at times, usually the most inopportune ones, like last week when Indiana committed seven turnovers and got thumped.
Highlands has two losses: to Plum (5-0) and Mars (4-1).
Prediction: Hampton, 28-24.
LIGONIER VALLEY (2-3) at WAYNESBURG CENTRAL (0-5): Ligonier Valley had a trying start to the season in its return to the WPIAL. The Rams had to reschedule a copy games when opponents opted out this season, and they got a scare this week when last week’s opponent, Serra Catholic, postponed Friday’s game against Apollo-Ridge due to a virus outbreak. Now the Rams have set themselves up to have a winning season. If they beat winless Waynesburg Central, they will face Shady Side Academy (0-3) next week with a chance to finish the season above .500.
Prediction: Ligonier Valley, 49-6.