Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch — for the third time in the three-game series — this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.
Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.
Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A’s and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field. Laureano was ejected by plate ump Ted Barrett.
Oakland won its ninth straight, and Houston lost its fifth in a row.
Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the third and Matt Chapman connected the very next pitch, taking the score from 1-0 to 5-0 on consecutive offerings from Astros starter Cristian Javier (1-1). Robbie Grossman also homered and Mark Canha contributed an RBI single.
A’s rookie left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-0) earned his first major league win in his second career start.
PHILLIES 5-8, BRAVES 2-0: Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and Atlanta completed a sweep of the doubleheader.
Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game.
In the first game, Tyler Matzek (2-0) pitched 1 1-3 scoreless innings for the win, and Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth for his third save.
DODGERS 6, GIANTS 2: AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles to its ninth win in 12 games.
With the Dodgers trailing 2-0, Cody Bellinger singled off Giants starter Kevin Gausman with one out and Justin Turner followed with a single off submariner Tyler Rogers (3-3) in the seventh. One out later, Pollock sent a 3-2 pitch to left-center for his fourth homer and a 3-2 lead.
In the eighth, Will Smith drew a leadoff walk and Kiké Hernández followed with a double off Caleb Baragar. They scored on Betts’ shot to left-center after he was hitless in his first three at-bats, making it 6-2.
Jake McGee (1-0) got the victory with one strikeout in one inning.
Mike Yastrzemski snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead.
ROYALS 4, TWINS 2: Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, and prized prospect Brady Singer (1-1) earned his major league win to lead Kansas City.
The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. The Twins have dropped four straight.
Dozier hadn’t played this season while recovering from the virus. He quickly delivered, putting the Royals ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
Singer allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. The Kansas City bullpen threw four shutout innings.
RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3: Los Angeles right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas’ Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers’ win.
The play was initially ruled a home run for Solak, but the official scorer changed it to an error after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau.
Texas completed a three-game sweep as Lance Lynn (2-0) earned his 100th career win, losing a shutout on Tommy La Stella’s two-run homer in the fifth.
BREWERS 9, REDS 3: Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk Milwaukee got its first home victory.
Justin Smoak broke out of a slump and delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth that put the Brewers ahead for good. Milwaukee poured it on in the seventh with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich.
Brent Suter (2-0) earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.
METS 4, MARLINS 2: Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season.
DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer.
Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Marlins, who lost their second straight after getting off to a 7-1 start despite 18 players testing positive for the coronavirus.
Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a game-winning shot over the Green Monster to lead Boston.
Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk from Thomas Hatch (0-1) to set up Moreland’s game-winner. Matt Barnes (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.
Rafael Devers also homered for the Red Sox.
RAYS 4, YANKEES 3: Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Tampa Bay.
Mike Brosseau and Brandon Lowe both homered in the seventh, when the Rays tied it at 3.
Ryan Thompson (1-0) worked a perfect ninth for his first major league win.
PADRES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Dinelson Lamet was brilliant in taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his remarkable power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres beat Arizona.
Manny Machado homered twice off Bumgarner. Wil Myers, Francisco Mejia and Ty France also went deep for San Diego.
Lamet (2-0) had allowed only one baserunner, on a hit by pitch, until Kole Calhoun homered leading off the seventh. The right-hander struck out 11 and walked none in 6 2-3 innings.
MARINERS 5, ROCKIES 3: Justus Sheffield pitched six shutout innings for his first major league win, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and Seattle slowed down Colorado.
Sheffield (1-2) gave up four hits without a walk and struck out seven in his longest stint this season.
Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for Colorado.
WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 4: Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning to lift Cleveland.
DeShields’ bunt drove in José Ramírez, who started the inning on second as part of the extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. Mike Freeman added a RBI single that gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead.
Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez got the final two outs following a 46-minute rain delay for his first save. It was just the fifth save of his 18-year career.
Phil Maton (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Jimmy Codero (0-1) allowed two runs, one earned, in the loss.
José Abreu and James McCann homered for Chicago.
ORIOLES-NATIONALS: Stephen Strasburg’s 2020 debut for the Nationals unraveled in a five-run fifth inning, when the World Series MVP allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before being lifted, and Washington’s game against Baltimore was suspended in the top of the sixth after the grounds crew had trouble unrolling the tarp during a rain delay.
Baltimore led 5-2 when play was interrupted by a shower. It will resume Friday at Baltimore, where the teams already were supposed to open a three-game series, meaning the Orioles will try to finish off this three-game sweep at Nationals Park while at Camden Yards.
The bad weather lasted only about 20 minutes, but the game was held up for a total of more than two hours before it was called, while attempts were made to make the soaked infield dirt playable.