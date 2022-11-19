When Northern Cambria takes the field Saturday night to face Penns Manor for the District 6 Class 1A title, the Colts will line up with 12 players.
No flag will be thrown for too-many-men. There hasn’t been all year.
Maverick Baker passed away on Feb. 11, just months after finishing his sophomore season as a running back for Northern Cambria, and while you won’t spot his familiar No. 21 jersey among the black and gold, his presence is felt in more ways than one.
Ethan Donatelli wears Baker’s back plate from his shoulder pads. Austin Amsdell and Dawson Shutty sport pink arm sleeves Baker gave them last season with his name and number written in black sharpie. Xander Dolansky, Owen Bougher and Colton Paronish write No. 21 on their wrist tape. Some of the players have suicide prevention ribbons on their helmets.
The Colts also have run out of the locker room with a No. 21 flag in hand, and after Northern’s 35-28 win over Cambria Heights in the Week 1 Coal Bowl, players held up and wrapped themselves in a blanket that donned Baker’s sophomore year football portrait adorned with angel wings.
Those are all little reminders of a player that was more than just a teammate, but a best friend.
“We know how much passion and love he had for the game,” Donatelli, a junior wide receiver and defensive back, said. “We just want to give it our all every game and make him proud, because we know he would’ve done the same.”
The selfless mentality Colts head coach Sam Shutty has pushed for his team as they turned a 2-8 team into a 9-3 squad is reminiscent of the type of person and athlete Baker was at his core — utterly selfless.
“He’d give the shirt off his back for anybody,” Baker’s mother, Amanda Shell, said. “It makes us happy to see. We want to keep his memory alive. He was such a special kid. Just to keep him here means a lot.”
Baker was a fierce athlete who played not only football for the Colts, but baseball for Northern Cambria and the local Super Swing elite team, along with ice hockey for Bishop McCort and the Johnstown Warriors.
Bougher, the Colts’ senior quarterback, played alongside Baker on several teams across a wide range of sports while they grew up together, and there’s no doubt that the two close friends are still side by side on the field.
“He was always upbeat and had a positive outlook,” Bougher said. “He enjoyed competing and pushed his teammates to be their best. He had a huge impact on our teams, and he is still a huge part of our school and football team. He is our 12th man, and he is with us in every situation and game. I miss him as a friend and a teammate, but I have comfort knowing that he is watching over us and helping us thrive this season.”
While sports were such a huge part of Baker’s life and legacy, at his core he was a 16-year-old boy who wanted to laugh and make others laugh, which included an affinity for Adam Sandler and silly dances. He had a seemingly endless thirst for knowledge that meant the often long car rides to and from practices, games and tournaments were spent answering strings of questions about everything from marine biology to anesthesiology. He was a “superhero” of a brother to his little siblings, Sawyer, 7, and Lincoln, 3.
“He was just a great kid,” Baker’s father, PJ Shell, said. “He wanted to see everyone succeed. He wanted to see everyone be friends and everyone to have a good time. Mav was a good time. If you were with him, you didn’t have too many times when you were sad. He was the life of the party.”
Baker’s altruistic personality is what pushed PJ to stay on as an assistant coach for the Colts’ baseball team last spring and for the Shells to continue supporting the teams they and their son loved so much, including making it out to as many of this season’s football games as possible even though it can be difficult at times.
In return, the players and student body have offered their support to Baker’s family.
“The football team and the cheerleaders have been fantastic with our son Sawyer, because he went from having a superhero for a brother to not,” PJ said. “He loves how they treat him when he’s at the game — taking him into the huddle at the end, holding him up. It means a lot.”
“It’s very hard, but I know he’d want us to be there,” Amanda said. “And I know he’s there, too.”
In his sophomore season, Baker had a team-high four touchdowns, including an interception return in his final game — a 26-6 win over Meyersdale. Baker ran for two touchdowns on top of his 65-yard pick-6, grabbed a second interception, recovered a fumble and added five tackles.
“That’s my favorite memory,” Amanda said. “We were just so proud.”
“At the end of last year, with injuries, even though Mav was just a sophomore, it was next man up,” PJ said. “Mav was the next man up, and every time he got the ball, it was like a highlight reel. … He would run through a brick wall if you asked him to. He’d do whatever he had to do to help his team. His team was his life and his family. That’s just how he was. I was more proud of the type of player he was than his skill.”
It’s Baker’s kindness toward everyone, passion for the game, drive to get better and overall athleticism that has stuck with his teammates as they entered the 2022 season missing one of their own.
“Maverick was a stud on the field and made big-time plays when the opportunity was presented to him,” Donatelli said. “That’s just the type of player he was. Before every game I pray that God gives me Maverick’s athleticism and knowledge to play the way he did.”
As Northern Cambria has put up a long list of impressive stats this season — best turnover margin at plus-18, the area’s top passing offense with 2,071 yards, and a No. 2 seed in the District 6 playoffs, just to name a few — they’ve done it all with heavy hearts and a purpose.
“It’s great that our season is turning out this way,” Donatelli said. “Having the opportunity to play in the district championship game is very special. We know Mav is with us through every win and loss, and his influence has had a huge effect on the team.”
The Colts take on the Comets with a chance to win Northern Cambria’s first D6 title, and they’ll do so with an extra push from their 12th man.
“They have 12 men on the field every time without getting a flag,” PJ said. “They’re playing with a purpose. When you get kids to believe and believe in each other and work toward one goal, they’re going to be tough to beat. … I just think this game, NC has the right mindset going into it. Whether they win or lose, it’s already been a season where they proved people wrong.”
“Their guardian is watching over them,” Amanda said. “I know he’ll be there and help them push through. They’re going to win.”
PJ and Amanda have set up the nonprofit organization, Maverick’s Mission, which will be a bigger entity to cover branches of initiatives that will offer resources and programs for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, scholarships and other charity work. More information can be found on the Maverick’s Mission Facebook page.