gail hinton

GAIL HINTON

 Submitted photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gail Hinton, 86, of Indiana, recently chronicled some of his adventures on the golf course and offered them to The Indiana Gazette for publication. He titled his work “An Ace in the Hole (or Seven) and Other Unlikely Golf Tales.” Here is the second installment of his work, which will be published in several weekend editions consecutively.

So let’s talk aces.

