EDITOR’S NOTE: Gail Hinton, 86, of Indiana, recently chronicled some of his adventures on the golf course and offered them to The Indiana Gazette for publication. He titled his work “An Ace in the Hole (or Seven) and Other Unlikely Golf Tales.” Here is the second installment of his work, which will be published in several weekend editions consecutively.
So let’s talk aces.
I was fortunate to have seven of them. I talked to a man one time who told me he had played golf a few times and said, “I don’t think I ever had a hole-in-one though.” I’m sure he never did.
I remember every one — where it happened, who was with me, and of course, the yardage.
Our golf course was set up so that if you looked around, you could start out on Nos. 1, 3, 13 and 16 if you didn’t jump ahead of anyone. I had just gotten off work. When I drove in past 13 tee, there were four of my buddies waving for me to come. (Our pro wasn’t one to disallow five — or even six — skins players, as long as we didn’t hold anybody up. Skins players play faster and pick up if you can’t make a par.)
By the time I got to the tee, everyone had hit on a nice little 135-yard par 3. I hit. Looked good. One of my buddies said, “Don’t take my pin point.” I did get the pin point, and a little more — my first hole-in-one. Whoopee!
This story is unusual because it was literally the first swing of the day. No time to warm up.
Fast-forward several years. Same off-work routine. This time, the tee is empty. No big hurry. I get my equipment and walk to the tee.
When I get there, one of my buddies, who owns the only house on the golf course proper — other than the owner of the course — is fiddling around on the green. I give a whistle, he waves me to come. This time, I at least take a few warm-up swings. Vinnie stands off to the side. The ball hits a little bit short and starts to trickle toward the cup. Vinnie starts yelling at the ball, “C’mon, c’mon, baby!”
In the meantime, an acquaintance of ours, standing on the No. 16 green, turns to see what Vinnie is yelling about, just in time to see the ball drop into the hole.
Dale walked to the green, and they both waited on me. Dale said, “I’m not sure if that’s legal, having a forecaddie yelling at the ball like that.”
So, twice, I crawled out of my car and hit the ball into the hole.
I love this country.
I actually had two aces within a three-month span: In October, I called two of my lifetime friends who lived in different towns. We agreed that we would all drive about 45 minutes and meet in Barnesboro at a course named Cambrian Hills Golf Course.
We play and talk, laugh and reminisce. We get to the No. 4, a respectable 180-yard par 3, which would turn out to be my longest ace. We had lunch, they asked me when I was leaving for Myrtle Beach. I told them right after Christmas. They, once again, agreed how lucky I was to have three aces to their combined zero. They would see me next spring.
My wife and I have made more than 50 trips to Myrtle Beach. We always drove down on Labor Day for two weeks, then the day after Christmas for two months. We did this consistently for 25 years. The two-week jaunt, by the way, was 20 couples from our local Elks club. Wonderful friends, all.
Now it’s January. We are at Myrtle Beach National, on No. 4 on the West Course. Another foursome pulls up and stands around and swings clubs. I’m up. The noise doesn’t bother an old skins player. The hole is 160-some yards, and the conditions are wet. I hit a 4-iron. No one says “nice shot.” No one cares. I walk over to our cart and ask, “Is there a little dip in the green about where the pin is?”
I’m told yes, and I say, “I think my ball went in the hole.”
We didn’t have to look too long for ace No. 4.
My fifth ace was the most pleasant. My companions that day are still my cherished companions today — my son-in-law and my grandson. (My son-in-law and I got off a cruise ship and played golf in Mexico, just so we could say we did. My grandson helped produce three of our 12 great-grandchildren.)
We were playing in Indiana at Meadow Lane Golf Course. What a fun day. We get to 17, a 140-yard par 3. I had been playing well, so when I hit, I knew it would be OK. I turned to put my club away. My grandson, who is tall, watched the ball all the way and said, “Hey, Grandpa. It went in the hole!”
What a day to remember.
My home course for the last 26 years, Chestnut Ridge in Blairsville, is where I managed to get ace No. 6. Hole No. No. 3 was an accommodating little 120 yards.
After obligatory congrats, my longtime playing partner threw out this friendly epithet: “You know you sleep with the snakes.” I was lucky to be with him when he’d had a hole-in-one in Myrtle Beach. I like aces, even when someone else makes one. I have a friend who lives at Myrtle Beach National who has an ace on each of the three courses there. I did not see any of his; however, one of my long-time friends had one at Chestnut Ridge when he was 89. I was with him and loved it !
My friends mentioned in ace No. 3 have been constant in my life since 1950, when our family moved into their small farming community. Sam and I graduated from Punxsutawney High School and went through boot camp together. Charley was already in the army.
Sam lived in Punxs’y all his life. Charley moved to DuBois and spent the rest of his life there. Both have passed away. Jim lived in DuBois and was Charley’s best friend. This Fab Four, as we called outselves, played countless rounds of golf together, often 36 holes in a day.
Now for the unlikely occurrences that played out at DuBois Country Club: Three of us were new at golf. Jim had been playing and was a member.
Some company came out with an unusual pull cart. It featured four pockets in the lower front, where you could put, let’s say, a driver 3, 4 and 5, heads down with the shafts sticking up. Then behind these pouches, to the top of the cart, were slots for your irons. Starting with the 3, these slots get proportionally wider to accommodate the 8, 9 and wedge. It also had a good-sized pocket for the accouterments of golf. This design with the weight at the bottom, like a utility cart, made it easy to pull.
The Fab Four all had them.
What happens when it rains and the grip’s soaked? Don’t ask.
Hole No. 10 at DCC is a hard par 4. No. 11 is an even harder par 3. No. 12 is an 800-yard par 5. To get to 12 tee, if you are riding in a cart, you swing up around the mountain. You eat your lunch on the way. If you have a pull cart, you start straight up. This must be the place like — on Wednesday evenings — where the local national guard practices mountain climbing. After you get to the top, since you took a shortcut, you are still 50 yards from the tee.
It’s Sam’s turn to hit. Tensions mount. We hear whack-whack!
Jim says, “What was that?” Charley says, “I think you hit our carts.” I said, “I don’t think he can hit that far.”
After a few more guesses about what happened, we start our trek to find out: Sam’s ball was lying beside the wheel of my cart. My 4-iron was bent at about an 80-degree angle.
Screaming laughter ensued. Sam was apologetic, and I assured him he was the first to hit that club. No worries, mate.
Three or four weeks later, Jim invited us to play at his club in DuBois again. Please don’t think I have a bad word to say about DCC; it’s a fabulous place. We just can’t handle it, being new linksters. In fact, we are really anxious to play there.
I drive 70 miles to get there. We play the front, have a hot dog and Pepsi. The routine also includes double bogeys on 10 and 11. I tell Jim to give me a nine on No. 12, and I’ll just call a taxi and meet them on 13 tee. Jim says, “Man up and try for an eight on your own.”
We climb the mountain toward 12. Three of us park our pull carts. Jim never stops. Keeping his cart in tow, he says, “I don’t trust Sam.”
Now the conversation turns to the odds of anything remotely like that ever happening again. Sam’s up. We’re snickering. We hear whack-whack! and contain ourselves. We get to the carts. Sam’s ball is never found. Sam’s own 7-iron has taken a glancing blow. Now, if you stick your index finger up and then bend it slightly — maybe 45 degrees — you will see Sam’s 7-iron shaft.
I’m thinking about the daydream I had about the national guard. Maybe one of them will find Sam’s ball.