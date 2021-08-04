Harold Arlin, armed only with a “mushophone,” had no clue he was launching a revolution 100 years ago.
In fact, as he broadcast a Pirates-Phillies game on Aug. 5, 1921, Arlin was convinced baseball on the radio would never catch on.
The 25-year-old studio announcer provided the play-by-play during the Bucs’ 8-5 victory that afternoon at Forbes Field over KDKA, the first radio coverage of a major league game. Yet Arlin regarded his efforts as nothing more than an experiment doomed to failure.
“Our broadcast — back then, at least — wasn’t that big a deal,” he recalled years later. “To tell the truth, our guys at KDKA didn’t even think baseball would last on radio. I did it as a one-shot project. No one had an inkling if we’d do baseball again.”
Ultimately, the national pastime and radio forged a perfect partnership. Before long, the airwaves were filled with descriptions of games from Comiskey Park, Ebbets Field, Griffith Stadium, the Polo Grounds, Sportsman’s Park. And it all started, rather modestly, with Arlin.
Westinghouse Electric Corp.-owned KDKA became the nation’s first commercially licensed radio station on Oct. 27, 1920, and first went on the air six days later. Arlin, a Westinghouse engineer, was hired as an announcer because his voice was so “clear, crisp, resonant, friendly and appealing,” James J. Welch wrote in an article for The Rotarian magazine.
Arlin broadcast results of the 1920 presidential election, read news headlines and community service bulletins, spun records and chatted between songs. KDKA then decided to assign him a baseball game.
“We were looking for programming and baseball seemed a natural,” Arlin recalled. “So I went to Forbes Field and set up shop.”
It was a primitive set-up, to be sure. He purchased a ticket for a ground-level box seat on the first base side, placed a wooden plank across the armrests to create a makeshift desk and spoke into a hand-held telephone that Arlin said looked like “a tomato can with felt lining” — what he dubbed a mushophone — that connected to a transmitter behind home plate.
Sometimes the transmitter didn’t work. Other times, the crowd noise drowned out Arlin’s voice. And the question dogging him throughout was, is anyone listening?
“Quite frankly, we didn’t know what the reaction would be,” he said, “whether we’d be talking into a total vacuum or somebody would actually hear us.”
But Arlin’s broadcast proved a rousing success. As a 1991 Sports Illustrated story pointed out, it “demonstrated to the public that baseball could be brought into the American living room with immediacy and intimacy.”
Arlin and his mushophone sparked a veritable revolution. Stations across the country soon began transmitting games to listeners who couldn’t make it to the ballpark.
“No one had the foggiest idea, the slightest hint of an inkling, that what we’d started would take off like it did,” Arlin said. The Chicago Tribune noted that baseball “has done more to popularize daylight radio than almost anything else” and had “become an established radio feature almost everywhere.”
Arlin spent five years at KDKA, hailed as the “Voice of America.” He interviewed Babe Ruth, Will Rogers, actress Lillian Gish and politician William Jennings Bryan and continued in his role as a sports pioneer: Arlin was behind the microphone when Pitt defeated West Virginia 21-13 at Forbes Field on Oct. 8, 1921, the first broadcast of a college football game.
He left KDKA in 1925 when Westinghouse transferred him to its personnel department in Mansfield, Ohio.
Arlin did return to baseball after that, if only briefly. Pirates broadcaster Bob Prince invited him into the KDKA booth at Three Rivers Stadium to call a few innings of a game against San Diego on Aug. 30, 1972.
The Padres’ starting pitcher that night? His grandson, Steve Arlin.