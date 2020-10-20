Like he does every Saturday during football season, Jack Benedict woke up three days ago, stretched as he got out of bed and exhaled before uttering one of his trademark sayings, “It’s game day.”
A few hours later he headed into town, stopping along the way for a cup of coffee and a doughnut, before arriving at IUP’s Miller Stadium. He parked in his usual spot behind Zink Hall and headed toward the home side of the stadium.
But this was not like all the other fall Saturdays during the previous 51 years, since Benedict took to the radio airwaves as “the Voice of the Crimson Hawks,” an unofficial title he has earned with his longevity and indispensability.
Instead, Benedict, who will turn 78 in four months, was alone.
There were no players on the field, no fans in the bleachers and no other media in the press box. The band wasn’t there, nor was the IUP ROTC or its cannon. It was quiet, and Benedict was the only person in the 5,000-seat stadium.
“Just passing the time,” he said.
With the IUP football season erased by the pandemic, Benedict has no football games to call at Miller Stadium for the first time since he came to Indiana in 1969.
And as unfamiliar as it sounds, Benedict is unemployed. Renda Broadcasting, the parent company that owns WQMU-FM, on which IUP games are carried, furloughed Benedict on April 1, and he has not worked in the 202 days since.
The plan, Benedict said, is for him to go back to work whenever sports resume at IUP. That might be in January, or it might be in March, or it might be next fall — no one is really sure.
“When this first happened, I thought it might last a couple months,” Benedict said, “but I didn’t expect this. Things got worse and worse, and here we are.”
It’s been a stunning change of pace for Benedict, who has worked long hours and longer weeks since he first entered the radio business in 1962. He’s used waking up at 4:30 a.m. to be on the air at 6 for his morning sports report on Renda’s four Indiana-based stations, and he is used to calling IUP football and basketball games, sometimes both on the same day, for the past 51 years.
But now? Benedict has some time on his hands. But he’s found a few things to keep his mind occupied.
For one, he’s catching up on the sleep he hasn’t gotten since JFK was in the White House — “getting up at 8 is a lot better than getting up at 4:30.” For another, he began writing his memoirs, trying urgently to get as much down on paper that he can remember about the people, places and events that have helped shape his career, the one for which he was honored with enshrinement into the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.
“It started out like my journal back in April,” he said. “But now I’ve got like 21 chapters. It includes everything so far about my broadcasting career, my friends, my mom and dad, and all my family. I have to do this now because if the old memory goes, well, there go the stories.”
Benedict has found other ways to pass the time. He’s managed to catch up on his reading, which was always hard to do when he worked all those strange hours. He recently finished a lengthy biography of Frank Sinatra, and he has a lot of baseball books lined up and ready to go.
He’s also picked up a game he used to play when he was a kid, called APBA (American Professional Baseball Association), which is a board game that uses player cards and dice to simulate a nine-inning baseball game. He’s run a couple seasons worth of games, using all-star player cards from his childhood, and he feels the same rush he did in the 1950s when he first started playing.
“I hadn’t brought it out in years,” he said proudly. “But it’s been great. I’ve even pitched a couple no-hitters.”
So, Benedict hasn’t been idle since he’s been off work. But it doesn’t come close to filling the void left by the cancellation of sports this spring and fall. He was preparing to call IUP’s games in the men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional basketball tournaments at the KCAC in March when all this started, and he was eager to begin his 52nd season calling IUP football, needing just three more games to reach 550 in his career.
But it’s always been more than that. For Benedict, the games are great, but the players who played in them and the coaches who coached in them are even better. His journal writing has helped him remember the friends he has made over the years, but it has also pointed out the void in his life.
“One of the chapters is what our typical game day is like,” he said. “When I wrote it, I realized what I was missing.”
That’s why he’s gone to Miller Stadium a few times and sat in the bleachers all by himself, quite literally waiting for the games to begin.
“I miss going to the games and going to the office,” he said. “The whole crew that travels together for games, I miss them all. I don’t know when I’m going back, but I’m looking forward to it, whenever that day is.”