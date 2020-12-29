Campbell marked off a 23-foot course with duct tape in his backyard in Cheltenham, England, and on April 1 — his 32nd birthday — resolved to “plod up and down for as long as it takes” to cover the 26.2-mile marathon distance. He ran back and forth over his lawn and a small patio in a livestreamed charity event, complete with commentators.
Neighbors occasionally peeked over his fence, like Wilson in “Home Improvement,” to check on Campbell’s progress and cheer him on. He completed more than 7,000 laps and finished in 5 hours, 5 minutes.
“You’ve shown everyone what’s possible with good old-fashioned British determination,” one of the commentators told him. “And stupidity,” Campbell responded.
Furloughed restaurant worker Elisha Nochomovitz, 32, covered an identical 23-foot distance on the balcony of his apartment in Balma, France, while running an at-home marathon on March 17. Fueled by M&Ms, he finished in 6 hours, 48 minutes.
“I wanted to bring something playful to the confinement,” said Nochomovitz, whose biggest concern was disturbing neighbors with the pounding of his footsteps. “They were very understanding,” he said.
Others around the globe soon joined the stuck-at-home running craze. Dmitry Yakukhny, for example, ran circles around the double beds in his apartment in Vladivostok, Russia, covering 100 kilometers (62.5 miles) in 10 hours, 19 minutes. Javier Castroverde ran 61 kilometers up and down a 13-foot hallway at his home in Spain, and Pan Shancu jogged around two tables and up and down a short hallway at his apartment in Hangzhou, China, running the equivalent of a 50K because he “could not bear sitting down anymore.”
Pan’s feat inspired others in his homeland to follow suit, though some raised eyebrows with their indoor pursuits. Wrote one participant on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform, “My husband’s verdict is that I have psychological issues.”
The story of the at-home runners leads off the first installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
DEATH WISH. Longtime Chicago Cubs fan Joanne DeVrieze, weary of the penurious ways of the team’s owners, the Ricketts family, took a swipe at them in print. From the hereafter.
When the East Moline, Ill., resident died in January at the age of 95, her obituary in the Moline Dispatch concluded with this line: “Donations in Joanne’s memory may be directed toward the impoverished Ricketts family of Chicago, Illinois, for purposes of assembling a near-Major League caliber bullpen.”
Sports Illustrated and other national media outlets picked up the story. That prompted DeVrieze’s sportswriter son, Craig, to comment on Facebook. “She beat me to Sports Illustrated,” he wrote. “People, if she shows up in the swimsuit edition, I just don’t think I’ll be able to keep it together.”
EMPTY BACKFIELD. The Denver Broncos fined starting quarterback Drew Lock, backups Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, and practice squad QB Blake Bortles for failing to observe COVID-19 risk protocols and forcing the team to play New Orleans without a quarterback. Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus after the four met without masks earlier in the week and the others were placed in quarantine the day before the game. “Anybody know if Peyton Manning is busy?” tight end Noah Fant posted to social media.
Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who had started intermittently at quarterback while in college, had to step under center at a moment’s notice, with predictable results. The Saints rolled to a 31-3 victory as Hinton went 1-for-9 for 13 yards and threw two interceptions. His passer rating: zero.
AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION. Pirates pitcher Derek Holland achieved a dubious major league first on July 26 when he was ejected from a game … while sitting in the stands.
With the coronavirus raging and social distancing rules in place to prevent the spread of the disease — hence, no fans in attendance — Major League Baseball stipulated that starting pitchers not working that day sit in the stands to prevent overcrowding in the dugouts. Which is where Holland was situated when plate umpire Jordan Baker ejected him for protesting ball-and-strike calls. No hard feelings, though.
“I actually joked around with Jordan when I saw him in the hallway [after the game],” Holland said. “I told him, ‘Hey, man, we made history. We’ll be a “Jeopardy!” trivia question soon. I’m the first player to ever get thrown out of the stands.’”
Holland might well have set another precedent as the first Pirate ejected from a game before actually appearing in one for the team. The new acquisition made his Bucs debut two nights later.
FAKED OUT. When a fan at a New York Islanders game spotted himself on the Nassau Coliseum kiss cam along with his date, he kissed her, stepped into the aisle, fished around in his pocket and then got down on one knee. The excited woman stood up and clasped her hands over her mouth, and an audible gasp was heard from spectators in the arena.
But there was no proposal, just a prank. The man nonchalantly tied his shoelaces and sat back down as his partner threw her hands up in exasperation and slumped into her seat. Fans weighed in on social media, with one tweeting: “Get this man a casket. Dude ain’t surviving the ride home.”
HOME FREE. Daniel Neja, a homeless man from St. Petersburg, Fla., took up residence at the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer stadium and lived a life of relative luxury for two weeks before his discovery by a cleaning crew.
Neja settled into a suite at Al Lang Stadium, which was closed to fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, raided the concession stands for food and drink, and stole more than $1,000 worth of clothing after breaking into merchandise shops. He was charged with burglary and resisting an officer without violence.
Said St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez, “He made himself quite a home there. It’s very unusual, and it’s the sort of thing that probably would only happen during COVID, because under normal circumstances that stadium would be full of people, and luxury suites would be in use and cleaned regularly.”
SLOWPOKES. When the Kentucky Derby, hailed as “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports,” was postponed in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, another race took its place. A slower one. Much, much slower.
The Kentucky Turtle Derby attracted eight plodding entrants, one of whom was named Seattle Slow in honor of 1977 Triple Crown champion Seattle Slew, and featured all the traditional touches associated with the other Derby: Triple Crown announcer Larry Collmus called the race, Churchill Downs bugler Steve Buttleman played the call-to-post, “My Old Kentucky Home” was sung and a garland of roses awaited the winner.
“It’s weird,” Collmus said before the turtles’ not-so-mad dash to the finish, “but there’s been a lot of weird going on the last couple of months in this country. People are going to laugh and smile, and I think we all need to laugh and smile these days.”
Fans were, uh, shell-shocked when 86-to-1 long shot What the Turtleneck? edged out Galapa-GO and Rocket to Nowhere for top honors, covering the 6-foot distance in 1 minute, 41 seconds.
JOINT VENTURE. Cincinnati resident Vincent Morano petitioned the State Medical Board of Ohio in January to add “Bengals/Browns Fans” to the state’s list of qualifying medical marijuana conditions. Neither team had won a playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995, and one or the other had the NFL’s worst record in four of the previous five seasons.
“We’ve been suffering for 30 years, all of us,” Morano said. “Come Monday, everybody’s got the blues and that [marijuana] could ease their pain away.” The board rejected his request.
TEMPTING FATE. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert made light of the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference on March 9, and jokingly touched every tape recorder and microphone that socially distanced reporters had placed on a table before him.
No one was laughing later, especially Gobert, after he became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. Within a matter of hours, the league suspended play and Gobert was regretting his cavalier attitude.
“I wish,” he said, “I would have taken things more seriously.”
BEGINNER’S LUCK. Otsego (Mich.) High School freshman Stephanie Scott couldn’t have done any better on the first shot of her very first varsity golf match. Scott’s 90-yard tee shot at Lake Doster Golf Club barely cleared a bunker, bounced on the green and rolled into the cup for a hole-in-one.
“I’ve seen 22 years of freshmen dribble it into the weeds, skull it over the green, whiff completely or whatever it may be,” said longtime Otsego coach Matt Rayman. “So for that shot to be executed to perfection, it was awesome. The odds of that happening on the first shot of your career are probably one in millions.”
NET WORK. Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers circled the bases at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field with an inside-the-park home run when White Sox left fielder Eloy Jim￩nez inexplicably got “trapped.” Yelich’s fly ball dropped just inside the foul line, out of the reach of Jim￩nez, whose momentum carried him off the field and into the protective netting. Yelich scored easily when Jim￩nez, not unlike an insect caught in a spider web, struggled to extricate himself.
Said Yelich, “That’s probably the luckiest home run in baseball history.” The irony? The extended netting between foul poles was put in place for fan safety, but there were no fans during the 2020 season.
SAFETY FIRST. The German soccer team SG Ripdorf/Molzen may have taken social distancing a bit too far during a match against SV Holdenstedt. Ripdorf lost big. Real big. Final score: 37-0.
After learning that Holdenstedt’s players had been in contact with an opponent infected with COVID-19 in a previous match, Ripdorf defenders kept a six-foot distance from their foes throughout the 90 minutes. “The Holdenstedt players did not understand,” said Ripdorf president Patrick Ristow, “but we did not want to risk anything.”
Ripdorf had pleaded to no avail with league officials to postpone the match. Rather than forfeit and have to pay a 200 euro (about $236) fine, the team went ahead and played, albeit passively. Said Ristow, “We know that the score is really bad, but security is more important than a game for us.”
