What a difference a day makes.
Twenty-four hours after they were shut out by Miami, the Atlanta Braves went on a rampage the likes of which hadn’t been seen in the National League since the 19th century. Their wild 29-9 victory at Truist Park on Sept. 9 set a modern NL record for runs and left Marlins pitchers cowering in their cleats.
“Baseball is a funny game,” said Atlanta left fielder Adam Duvall, who sparked the onslaught with three home runs and nine RBIs. “You can be off one night and the next have the best night of your life. That’s baseball.”
Miami’s Pablo López pitched a scoreless first inning before the floodgates opened in the second. Duvall slugged the first of his homers as the Braves pushed across 11 runs, 10 after two were out. They added two more in the third, three in the fourth, six in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh against a parade of Marlins relievers.
“It was one of those weird nights where you just get rolling,” said Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.
The Braves clubbed seven home runs among their 23 hits. They obliterated the modern franchise record of 23 runs, set in 1957.
“I’ve never seen an offense click like that together,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman, who homered and knocked in six runs. “It’s pretty amazing when you look up and see 29 runs on the board.”
The Braves fell just short of the modern major league record for runs, set by Texas in a 30-3 rout of Baltimore on Aug. 22, 2007. Coincidentally, two participants in that game were present at Truist Park: Atlanta third base coach Ron Washington managed the Rangers in 2007, and Braves outfielder Nick Markakis started in right field that night at Camden Yards.
Perhaps the strangest aspect of the Sept. 9 game was that Atlanta starter Tommy Milone did not pick up the victory, despite 13 runs scored on his behalf. He was yanked after surrendering eight runs in 3 1-3 innings. Incredibly, it was the second time in 10 days that Milone failed to win despite being handed a double-digit lead.
The story of Braves’ barrage against Miami pitching leads off the second installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
GUYS AND DOLLS. A South Korean first-division soccer club was fined $100 million won (about $92,000) by the K League for placing sex dolls in the stands at Seoul World Cup Stadium when the coronavirus pandemic prevented real fans from attending.
FC Seoul caused an uproar by using the dolls, many clad in team colors, during a 1-0 victory over Gwangju FC. “We are very sorry about the supporting mannequins that were placed during the game on May 17,” the club said in a statement. “Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times.”
But in a monumental mix-up, the company FC Seoul hired to fill the order provided sex dolls, not fashion mannequins. Team officials said they would “humbly accept” the fine.
SPELL CHECK. Gov. Tom Wolf botched his attempt to wish the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies good luck in an Opening Day tweet when he wrote “Bucks” instead of Bucs in reference to the Pirates.
Pittsburgh fans responded by ridiculing Wolf unmercifully on social media. One made light of his spelling gaffe by writing, “Tommy must be more of a Penns and Stealers kinda guy.”
LEGAL REMEDY. Outraged Ohio minister Dave Daubenmire threatened to sue the NFL for $867 trillion because he was appalled by a spicy Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gyrating in skimpy outfits that he feared put him “in danger of hellfire.”
“I’m not here to tell the NFL what they can put on. I’m not here to tell anyone what they can watch,” Daubenmire said. “But they don’t have the right in the middle of a game to broadcast soft porn.”
Daubenmire went searching for an attorney to help him file a lawsuit targeting the league, Super Bowl halftime show sponsors and his cable provider, for “piping pornography” into his home. He is awaiting a response from NFL before proceeding.
GARDEN PARTY. Pole vaulters Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks, hoping to provide viewers with a live event in the absence of actual track meets, staged the so-called Ultimate Garden Competition in their respective backyards to see who could clear 5 meters (16 feet, 4¾ inches) the most times in 30 minutes. The event was broadcast by World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, over its social media channels.
Duplantis and Kendricks competed in Louisiana and Mississippi, respectively, while Lavillenie took part from Clermont-Ferrand, France, his family’s trampoline pushed to the side and a swing set visible in the background. World record-holder Duplantis and Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, tied for first with 36 clearances apiece, followed by Kendricks with 26.
“It’s crazy,” Lavillenie said, “but even doing this in my garden, I get the same feeling I’d get at a major championship. It was very exciting, and I was very happy to be a part of it.”
A women’s version of the Ultimate Garden Competition was held two weeks later, with 2016 Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi jumping in Greece, Katie Nageotte in the United States and Alysha Newman in Canada. Stefanidi shrugged off 104-degree temperatures to clear 4 meters (13 feet, 1½ inches) 34 times, beating out Nageotte (30) and Newman (21). It was so hot in Athens that Stefanidi had to encase her mobile phone in ice so she could beam back video of her jumps to World Athletics.
OLE MISS-ING. The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team shut out Mississippi for the first 19 minutes and tied an NCAA Division I record by holding the Rebels to two first-half points en route to an 87-32 SEC victory. The host team missed its first 18 shots and trailed 27-0 before a layup by junior guard Mimi Reid broke the spell with 57 seconds left in the second quarter.
Said Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, “I thought about picking up my phone and calling the facilities leadership because something had to be on top of our basket.”
PUNITIVE DAMAGES. An intruder in Omaha, Neb., picked the wrong house to enter in the middle of the night. UFC fighter Anthony Smith dished out plenty of punishment when a man identified by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department as Luke Haberman broke into the home Smith shares with his wife, three daughters and mother-in-law.
His wife awakened him in a panic after hearing someone in the house. Smith went to investigate and encountered Haberman in the family’s computer room. When Haberman made a move toward him, Smith responded.
“Listen, when I engaged him, I was positive he had a weapon,” Smith said. “I’m thinking he’s here to hurt me. I’ll tell the truth, I was trying to crack his skull. Elbows and punches and dropping knees — he got 110 percent of everything Anthony Smith has.”
Police soon arrived and arrested the battered and bloody Haberman before transporting him to a hospital for treatment. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
FOR THE BIRDS. Darren Johnson, of Saginaw, Texas, nostalgic for the Houston Astrodome, built a 1:55 scale replica of the Astros’ former home … for his chickens. The elaborate coop — an upgrade over their old digs, dubbed Cluckingham Palace — required about 100 hours to construct and features a dome-shaped roof, an Astros logo, an American flag and the numbers of all the team’s retired jerseys hanging on the walls.
Johnson was “totally shocked” by the attention his project received on social media. “If anything comes out of this,” he said, “it shows my kids that I’m not the only one obsessed with a stadium that’s been closed for 20 years.”
SHOUTING MATCH. Four Hillsborough County (Fla.) sheriff’s deputies, responding to reports of a possible domestic violence situation, rushed to the Radius Palms Apartments in Tampa to find three men … watching a hockey game. Devon Garnett and two buddies, caught up in the excitement as Tampa Bay played Dallas in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals, were yelling at their television, prompting concerned neighbors to call the authorities.
“They came to the door and thought there were guns in the house,” Garnett said. “We’re like, Nope, I just wanted [Victor] Hedman to shoot the puck, so I was screaming ‘Shoot! Shoot!’ They completely understood and just laughed it off.”
Still, Garnett was puzzled. “Who would call the cops?” he wondered. “Did they not know the Lightning were playing?”
BUSS-TED. A soccer fan in Ecuador was dumped by his girlfriend after he was caught locking lips with another woman on the kiss cam at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil.
Deyvi Andrade was passionately kissing a brunette by his side during a match between Barcelona SC and Delfin when he noticed they were being shown on the stadium’s 800-foot-wide Jumbotron, the largest in South America. He immediately removed his arm from around her waist and both shifted uncomfortably in their seats.
Fans scolded the unfaithful Andrade on social media. Wrote one, “Dude’s done and everybody’s been roasting him, even the commentators during the game.”
FAMILY MATTERS. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate scuffled after a game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but not because of anything that had occurred on the field. Because of Tate’s sister.
Ramsey split with Breanna Tate while she was pregnant with the couple’s second child before taking up with a Las Vegas dancer. “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister,” Tate said.
Moments after the Rams wrapped up a 17-9 victory, Ramsey and Tate exchanged words and then punches at midfield before teammates separated them. “Obviously, we have 60 minutes to beat the hell out of each other legally between the whistles,” said Giants coach Joe Judge. “We don’t need anything extra after.”
COMIC RELIEF. New York closer Aroldis Chapman was visibly in distress after retiring Baltimore’s Renato Núñez in the ninth inning of a game at Yankee Stadium, prompting manager Aaron Boone and trainer Tim Lentych to rush to the mound.
An injury? No, Chapman apparently pooped his pants. Boone and Lentych tried to suppress laughter as they returned to the dugout. After striking out the next two batters, the much-relieved reliever dashed to the clubhouse.
“He’s fine, he’s fine,” Boone responded when asked about Chapman after the game. “Mother Nature calls sometimes.”
