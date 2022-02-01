The deep snow has been on the ground for two weeks now, and warmer weather will soon give wildlife some relief.
While a popular concept, feeding
wildlife is not necessarily the best
method if one is wishing to help out. Although it attracts hungry critters, it puts them in areas that cannot sustain them naturally. Congregation of species can bring increased disease and
predation.
By design, the deer herd yards up in such weather as there is strength in numbers. Cover, food and water are all requirements for where deer will yard up, and a southern or western slope is
preferred to utilize the sun’s warmth. With a dozen or more deer using the same trails, pawing at the ground and bedding together they can expose enough area to survive. Quality browse is important to the deer herd and without
easy-to-reach young woody forage,
winter kill can occur.
Increased numbers of antlerless deer licenses have been issued in recent years with hopes of reducing the herd to create a healthier forest that benefits all species, including deer.
Those in agriculture are well aware of the damage deer can do, and property owners who harbor deer without
utilizing hunting for management create an almost unsolvable problem. However, as the herd depletes the habitat over time, eventually it will not be able to support high numbers and they will either die or disperse in such winters.
Planting habitat such as native
berry-producing bushes provide browse and fruit for critters to consume. The same plants provide aerial protection from predation and allow the ground to thaw quicker around the trunk.
While permanently devoting mowed areas to woody growth is not for
everyone, there is an alternative. Allowing a section of mowed property to revert back to nature for a few years will quickly offer more cover and food. Alternating what is mowed each year will allow for several different successions of growth while also allowing the property owner to clear the older growth before it gets beyond what is possible to mow. My small 20 hp tractor with a brush hog is capable of reclaiming ground that is allowed to go wild for three years with little trouble.
A three-year rotation of not mowing
different areas saves money, time and creates habitat. Some of my best hunting for deer and rabbits has occurred around old pastures that grew up naturally after the cattle were gone. Unfortunately, many of these parcels are now growing old and becoming forest as trees shade out the understory.
Timber management is a great tool for supporting wildlife populations despite the general public dismissing the notion of harvesting renewable resources. After years of neglect, many of the national forests are finally implementing plans to harvest trees for a healthier forest.
As small game species decline — most notably our state bird, the ruffed grouse — biologists and foresters are finally being allowed to do their job rather than catering to the public’s belief that cutting down a tree is bad. Mismanagement of forests is found throughout our state on private and public property.
Predator hunting is popular at this
time of year and with the recent
conditions can be successful. A number of businesses and organizations offer money hunts to give hunters incentive to get out and pursue these species.
The Indiana County Beagle Club will hold its first such hunt encouraging
hunters to get out in pursuit of coyote, grey and red fox. Each species is $10 to enter for the top three weights and an additional $5 for the heaviest female. A $5 club fee is required per application, and payout will be 100 percent of the entry fees. The hunt will be held Feb. 11-13.
Mail-in applications are due by Feb. 5 and can be sent to Indiana County Beagle Club, 1461 Ream Road, Indiana PA 15701.
For information, contact Ryan Keith at (724) 464-3643.