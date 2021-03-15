The water temperature was barely scraping 40 degrees as I launched my boat on the Allegheny. Cold, but 6 degrees warmer than a mere three days prior, the bump in temperature the result of a combination of recent warmer, longer days, coupled with balmy nights.
My objective was to catch the year’s first smallmouth bass, and though I didn’t have expectations of loading up on them, I was optimistic the goal would be met.
Easing into my chosen spot I dropped the trolling motor. The display on my Garmin Echomap UHD sonar showed bottom-related targets I suspected to be bass. The electronics also revealed a bottom rich with scattered rock and imbedded wood.
Picking up a light jigging rod I allowed the half-ounce metal blade bait to freefall off the spinning reel to the bottom. Engaging the reel, I regained a couple feet of line, just enough to tighten the line a lift the compact lure off the bottom. Then I gave the bait a sharp but short upward twitch, shooting the boat upward a few inches, letting it fall back to its original position on a semi-slack line. Rinse and repeat.
Within a minute the cadence of jigging strokes was interrupted by a welcomed heavy weight, a sluggish but mobile one indicative of a fish, rather then the stationary one of a lure snagged on the bottom. A minute later I slid a 3-pound smallmouth bass into the landing net.
During the next three hours, I put five more smallmouth bass in the boat, all in the 2- to 3-pound range. And all came from an area roughly three boat lengths long despite fishing several other areas.
It’s not uncommon to find gamefish tightly concentrated at times, particularly when the water is cold. In the case of river smallmouth bass, late winter/early spring finds them in the deeper wintering holes in which they took refuge the prior fall. Wherever you caught them in late November is likely to be where you’ll make first contact the following year. As the water warms, they will disperse, often traveling miles to habitat conducive to spawning.
Prime feeding locations can also concentrate fish. Take for instance stocked trout. On medium-sized streams such as Little Mahoning is common for trout, when feeding, to set up at either the head of deeper pool (where the water comes in), or tailout of the pool (the trailing end of the pool, just prior to the water exiting into a riffle). Which location they prefer depends on the physical makeup of the individual pool. When feeding, feeding trout will be in the ends of the pool — sometimes both — rather than in the deep, slower water than makes up the middle portion of the hole. When the creek is full of trout, like it commonly is during the trout season opener, it’s possible to stand in a single location and catch fish after fish. That is if you’ve chosen the right location and positioned yourself to allow your bait or fly to drift “just right.”
Another scenario is when lake-dwelling bass move out of deeper water onto specific structural elements. I recall a few years ago when my friend Dave Lehman put on a largemouth bass fishing clinic on Lake Wilhelm. During that day, we plied several small offshore humps that rose up along the main creek channel. For the most part the action had been slow. But toward the end of the session, we revisited a spot for the third time. That time Lehman caught several quality largemouth bass on deep diving crankbaits on seemingly consecutive casts. We’d hit it at a time when the bass had gotten active, rising out of the channel onto the 12-foot-deep hump to feed.
It doesn’t happen as often as we’d like, but if you put in your time on the water, and place the odds in your favor, you’ll experience times when the fish, as the TV anglers like to say, “are stacked in there like cordwood.”