Despite the ever-changing weather the region has been experiencing lately, hunters and trappers are still enjoying the outdoors when conditions are conducive to be afield.
While there is no real bad time to be in the woods, bitter temperatures and high winds make the risk greater than the reward. Letting a friend or loved one know of your plans will give them peace of mind and perhaps help avoid a
tragedy.
Taking precautions when the
thermometer drops can allow one to be prepared for the worst-case scenarios. Carrying a lighter in the dead of winter is simple enough and can allow a warming fire to be ignited should one be
stranded. In our environment, things are often damp so having some dry tinder to help start a fire is also wise. I carry a small spice container packed with cotton balls soaked in petroleum jelly.
Bitter cold can kill batteries quickly, and on the opening morning of bobcat
hunting season, I could not start my truck. A portable jump-start pack is a handy tool to have if one is parking for long periods of time in remote areas. Waiting for a passing motorist to assist with a jump-start is wishful thinking on dead-end dirt roads. Replacing aging
batteries and periodically charging a jump-start pack will allow the
outdoorsman to head home after a cold day afield. It is wise to carry some extra clothes, food and water in your vehicle during winter travel as one never knows when it will be needed.
Over the weekend, I encountered a number of deer hunters enjoying the white woods. Taking advantage of snow cover when possible is important because it often does not last long. Being able to see animal tracks in the snow is an excellent tool for learning where game is and what it is doing.
On Saturday, while searching for a fresh bobcat track, I discovered coyote, deer, fox, hare, porcupine, rabbit and squirrel tracks. Mental notes were made at a number of crossings, and there were a few locations where a waypoint was marked on the GPS for future reference.
Despite finding bobcat tracks, I was unable to find fresh ones for the hounds to show any interest. While the day was unsuccessful in filling a tag, the outing was enjoyable and provided some good intelligence. With any luck, snowfall will come again soon, allowing hunters and trappers a better view of what the
furbearer and game populations are like.
Spending time afield pays off in a
number of ways, and getting outdoors when possible in the winter can provide instant entertainment in addition to knowledge for future seasons.
The deer that are still around in all likelihood will be alive come next season and should reproduce. Despite weeks of hunting pressure, I saw a lot of deer
activity on public ground, giving
late-season hunters hope of filling any remaining tags.
While I have not found any shed deer antlers yet, the chances of discovering one are increasing with each day. Those in the northern tier of the state are
beginning to stumble upon them.
The winter months are an excellent time to begin planning upcoming
hunting trips. Scouting from the comfort of your home can be done by looking over maps, and research can be done with internet access. Contacting
biologists in the state you are wishing to hunt is a lot easier to do now rather than in the warmer months when research is done in the field. Our area is filled with hunters, and talking with others may reveal an acquaintance, family or friend who has already hunted the state that you have interest in.
While Pennsylvania has much to offer, the excitement of going out of state is well worth the effort. My experience of hunting different habitats is that once back home, I become a better hunter and look at familiar ground with a new
perspective.