The weather last week was less than ideal for keeping the powder of a flintlock muzzleloader dry. In such conditions, the chances of such primitive firearms properly operating are slim. Even if a hunter manages to keep the flint and pan out of the rain, moisture in the air finds a way of infiltrating the lock mechanism.
Archery hunting in rainy weather is also less than ideal as blood trailing an injured deer can be problematic. Luckily, the deer season runs until Jan. 17, and this week looks to be excellent for deer hunting with cold temperatures and minimal precipitation in the forecast.
- If one hunted in the rain last week, care should be taken to clean your
- weaponry. While I was pursuing the
- varying hare, my shotgun took three days of abuse as the beagles and I explored the north woods. Despite having thoroughly cleaned and oiled it prior to the opener, the rain and wet forest stripped the
- protective coating quickly. At the end of the second day, light rust was already forming where damage to the blueing had occurred in the past. Casing and
- forgetting the firearm until spring
- gobbler season would have all but ruined the scattergun’s finish with surface rust.
- During my time afield pursuing snowshoe hare, an abundance of game sign was seen. Coyote and deer appeared to be the most common species in our hunt area, although grouse were seen by the three of us on our final day. While it
- appears the hare population is at the low end compared to years past, the hunters I spoke with were either successful or saw tracks in the snow.
The small game seasons will continue into February and a lot of memories can be made on such hunts.
Hunters should consult the regulations digest as to season dates and limits to ensure that the law is followed.
- A trophy-sized gray squirrel was bagged by my buddy’s son on New Year’s Day, and just like the deer he harvested this year, that squirrel hunt will be
- remembered for a long time.
My time afield indicated a healthy squirrel population that should not be overlooked for excitement or table fare.
- The Pennsylvania Game
- Commission will stock ringneck
- pheasants for the final time this week on public lands. Birds were also released the week prior to Christmas, allowing good chances at flushing a few cocks or hens. Both are legal to harvest for the two-bird limit, if one is in possession of the
- pheasant stamp.
At times the competition for state-raised ringnecks can be great, and hunters should be willing to look toward another area if vehicles are present at the access in mind. My experience has been favorable when sharing the fields with others in pursuit of pheasant.
Exploring new public ground is an exciting adventure that is even more fun when birds can be harvested.
- Already some bucks have begun to shed their antlers, and with each outdoor excursion, there is the chance of finding a freshly dropped shed. The bulk of the buck will hold their antlers for another month or more, but there is never any real rhyme or reason as to when they will drop.
- The trapping season for fisher closed on Jan. 2 and trappers have until Sunday to tag their bobcat. Hunting season for bobcat will then begin, allowing tag
- holders the chance to shoot their cat through calls, dogs or tracking.
- Those interested in participating in the coyote hunts this winter should begin to research because the dates for mail in entries are fast approaching. Groups such as the Indiana Bow and Gun Club and the Keystone Sportsmen’s Club are beginning to hold winter activities such as archery and .22 shoots.