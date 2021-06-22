The official arrival of summer means bass fishing is well underway. Sometimes bass will be aggressive, easily duped into responding to a high-action presentation like an erratically worked jerkbait. During others, a subtle offering like a sinking worm will be appropriate. And when they’re in heavy cover, you’ll need to get right in there with them.
Consider the following three tips regarding summertime jerkbaits, sinking worms and weedless jigs.
Often the best way to get summertime bass to intercept a hard jerkbait is to fish it like you’re playing a fast-paced game of keep-away.
Rapala’s X-Rap, which was specifically designed for such work, is most notable at producing the kind of erratic, slashing motion that irritates bass, smallmouths in particular, into striking.
Be it a lake or river, the high action jerkbait pattern works best when the water is clear. With a high level of visibility, bass are choosy, having plenty of time to inspect a lure and turn their noses, and 2½- to 3 1/8-inch original X-Raps draw bass up and out of feeding nooks by both churning out lots of energy and reducing the quality of potential scrutiny.
To maximize the energy put into the jerkbait fish it on a medium power spinning outfit, the reel loaded with no-stretch 20-pound-test braided superline. Most anglers find it easier to produce a stronger jerk with spinning equipment, in part because it’s worked with the dominant arm; braided line transmits the angler’s energy into the lure. Add a three to four- foot fluorocarbon or mono leader to add a degree of shock absorption.
Work the lure by making hard downward slashes with the rod tip while reeling in the resulting slack. Keep the slashes erratic and frequent, the pauses short. When done right your forearm will bark a bit, a discomfort numbed by the number of hooked bass.
While there’s no denying the effectiveness of sinking worms like the Yamamoto Senko and Yum Dinger when bass are on beds, limiting their use to this scenario is a mistake.
Throw early summer largemouths holding on emerging weedlines a change-up by replacing an action tail worm with a 4- or 5-inch sinking worm, which provides a different look than a more traditional floating worm. Alter the look further by experimenting with various sinking worm profiles, like a fork-tailed version.
Bass enthusiast Scott Kinard targets post-spawn bass by using a sinking worm as a trailer on either a chatter-style bait or swimming jig.
“I like to fish slow, but use a bait that is moving, to cover flats that are near deeper water,” Kinard said. “By using a Senko or Zoom Trick Worm as a trailer I get a more erratic action from the trailing bait, plus a different look than what other anglers are throwing.”
For river-dwelling bass, a Texas-rigged sinking worm is an ideal summertime presentation, particularly when the fish are in a funky mood and less willing to chase a moving lure. Simply deadstick the worm, allowing it to go-with-the-flow as the boat drifts through deeper runs. Maintain a semi-tight line; in deeper water (over five feet), or if wind is present, use a sixteenth-ounce slip sinker to help maintain feel.
Trimming back fiber weedguards on skirted jigs is advice often conveyed by savvy anglers as a means of increasing hook-up ratios. But just how much should you cut ‘em, and in what situations?
Minnesota-based tournament angler Scott DeZurik uses both swimming jigs and traditional flipping jigs when targeting Gopher state largemouths.
Since cover isn’t as much of a factor when fishing a swimming jig like JimmyD’s Swim Jim DeZurik is more liberal with the trim job when missed strikes say it’s time for a cut.
Using 4-inch bladed meat-cutting scissors, he makes one continuous cut, starting from the free end of the weedguard and finishing at the head. A couple of the inside strands are left intact so there is still total hook coverage.
“This way there are more bristles left at the head of the jig. The guard is more flexible at the free end, but still firm enough to keep the weeds off,” he said.
For flippin’ jig applications, where contact with wood and heavy weeds demands more hook protection, DeZurik will still trim guards, but not as aggressively. He starts his cut more to the outside of the bristle wrap, which allows for more fibers to remain their original length. Angling the scissors away from the jig head reduces the total length of the cut as well.