If you hunt big game, this is perhaps the best week of the year in the state. Bear season will end today in our area, although it will reopen in some WMUs with the firearms deer season. Snow across much of the state for opening day allowed bear hunters the chance to track down their bruin. While conditions were ideal, some bear could have been laid up with the bitter cold leading up to the season.
Our area is blessed to allow for the Thanksgiving fall turkey hunt, which opens Wednesday. Hunters in WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E will have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to try to fill their tag. During my outings this fall, I saw only two flocks in our area, although I must admit I was not looking for them. Covering some ground is necessary to find turkeys as the population has declined from the boom of years past. Cut cornfields, ravines thick with grapevines and oak flats are all areas where turkeys could be found feeding.
On Saturday, the firearms deer season will open, allowing hunters across the state a chance to enjoy the outdoors and perhaps procure some venison. Preparing this week is a good way to build anticipation while also increasing your chance for success.
Deer have keen senses and a hunter can benefit from washing their hunting clothes in scent-free detergent that does not contain UV brighteners. Airing out hunting clothes outside also reduces any foreign odors. Materials that are quiet allow movement without detection when deer are in range. Wool clothing is excellent for warmth and is also quiet.
Checking the zero of your firearm is good practice and helps hunters familiarize themselves with the weapon once again. A year is a long time to go without pulling the trigger, and for those who hunt only deer, a few shots at the range is recommended. New and young hunters will benefit from additional practice with a scoped rimfire .22 as the cost and recoil are much less than a centerfire rifle.
Scouting out your hunt area is smart as things can change from year to year. The popularity of deer hunting allows the chances of other hunters wanting to be in the same spot as you on opening day. Electronic mapping has become common recently, and on public land, the obvious terrain features often are crowded with others. This past Saturday, I hiked over a mile into a promising saddle on state forest in New York and was disappointed to see several headlamps shining from different directions.
Finding deer sign through scouting or hunting less obvious terrain on the opening day will allow better chances of having the spot to yourself.
Treating others as you would want to be treated is a standard of life and is good practice in the deer woods. Too often people blame someone or something for ruining their hunt when in reality you are the only one capable of doing so. Adapting and reacting to what unfolds on opening day will go a long way in the enjoyment and outcome of the hunt.
With an abundant population of deer, a hunter should be prepared for success prior to entering the woods. A sharp knife, drag rope, pen, zip tie and rubber gloves are with me at all times. At home, a large cooler along with room in the fridge and freezer are necessary so regardless of the temperature, the meat can quickly be cooled.
Those who take their deer to a processor should get their deer there as soon as possible. With fewer commercial facilities available and a concurrent antlerless season, capacity on opening day can often be met forcing deer to be turned away.
Shooting mature doe is good for the herd health and also yields more meat.