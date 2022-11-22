Zeke Wilson.jpg

If you hunt big game, this is perhaps the best week of the year in the state. Bear season will end today in our area, although it will reopen in some WMUs with the firearms deer season. Snow across much of the state for opening day allowed bear hunters the chance to track down their bruin. While conditions were ideal, some bear could have been laid up with the bitter cold leading up to the season.

Our area is blessed to allow for the Thanksgiving fall turkey hunt, which opens Wednesday. Hunters in WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E will have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to try to fill their tag. During my outings this fall, I saw only two flocks in our area, although I must admit I was not looking for them. Covering some ground is necessary to find turkeys as the population has declined from the boom of years past. Cut cornfields, ravines thick with grapevines and oak flats are all areas where turkeys could be found feeding.

