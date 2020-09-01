Williams, Martineau pace IHS
Danny Williams and Harrison Martineau tied for the medalist honor and Indiana opened the season with an impressive 192-201 victory over Norwin in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA boys’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Monday.
Williams and Martineau each came in at 1-over par and tied with Norwin’s Noah Montanez for the top score.
Zach Eisenhower also gave Indiana a big lift with a 38.
Martineau and Trevor Todd, both freshmen, were key to Indiana’s effort in their first varsity match. Todd came in with a 41.
Alex Holuta rounded out Indiana’s scoring with a 43.
Indiana plays Hempfield at Greensburg Country Club today.
Conrad spurs Indiana girls
ELIZABETH — Indiana opened its season with a 204-225 victory over Norwin in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match at Victory Hills Golf Course on Monday.
Indiana’s Ally Conrad shot a 47 and earned the medalist honor.
Sara Kane followed with a 49. Sydney Brice carded a 53 and was followed by Hannah Reilly with a 55 and Jenny Todd with a 59.
Jessica Bushik led Norwin with a 48.
Indiana plays its home opener today against Penn-Trafford at the Indiana Country Club.
Indiana pulls out win over Derry
Indiana claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Derry in a season-opening WPIAL Class 2A non-section girls’ tennis match Monday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
“We concluded the 2019 season with a great win over playoff-bound Derry,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said, “and this match was similar with some really close individual matchups, although with completely different lineups.”
Two freshmen, Anna Buterbaugh and Katerina Medvetz, made an immediate impact for Indiana. Buterbaugh cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Elizabeth Kott at No. 3 singles. Medvetz paired with veteran Kate Kuzneski to pull out a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles.
Indiana’s Shagufta Hague and Jenna Conrad defeated Kelly Burd and Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.
Leak Perry and Tara Perry scored Derry’s wins in the top two singles matches.
Indiana plays host to Windber today.