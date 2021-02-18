Three Indiana wrestlers advance
VANDERGRIFT — Three Indiana wrestlers advanced out of subregional action to reach the WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 tournament.
Brock Petras (132 pounds), Wil Turner (145) and Danny Turner (152) advanced to Saturday’s tournament at Kiski Area. They wrestled at the same site Wednesday, and each of the juniors dropped only one match. Only the top two wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the sectional tournament.
Petras opened with a pin of Fox Chapel’s Alexander Kaufmann in 37 seconds and followed with a pin of Hampton’s Alan Danner in 1:18. He scored another quick fall in the third round, taking down Highlands’ Bryan Randolph in 22 seconds.
In the fourth round, Petras pinned Kiski Area’s Riley Shearer in 1:42. He finished his day with a 3-0 loss to Armstrong’s Aaron Robb.
Wil Turner pinned Highlands’ Ashton Hatajik in 16 seconds in his opening match. He then disposed of Kiski Area’s Brayden Miller in 2:16 but lost a 9-8 decision to Armstrong’s Michael Kenzey before bouncing back with a 4-2 win over Fox Chapel’s Dakoda Pisano.
Danny Turner opened with a pin of Hampton’s Jon Maguire in 3:32 and followed with a fall over Kiski Area’s Evan Artman in 2:40. He dropped a 6-4 decision to Armstrong’s Paydon Tyrrell before finishing with a pin of Fox Chapel’s Milo Wright in 45 seconds.
Jack Turner (160), and Tanner Smith (285) just missed advancing with two losses.
The top two in each class at sectionals advance to the WPIAL Championships.
Penns Manor remains unbeaten
KENWOOD — Penns Manor defeated Blairsville, 61-33, and moved to 12-0 on the season in a junior high boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Carter Smith poured in 26 points for Penns Manor. Grant Casses and Alex Polenik chipped in 11 points apiece.
Hunter Riggle scored 14 points for Blairsville.
Penns Manor also won the eighth-grade game, but no score was available.
Penns Manor plays host to United on Friday.
United wins junior high game
PURCHASE LINE — United beat Purchase Line, 38-28, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Dmitri Worthington scored 11 points for United, and Quentin Brooks had 11 for Purchase Line.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 14-13.
United plays at Penns Manor on Friday.
Clymer splits rifle matches
Clymer split a pair of Allegheny Valley Rifle League matched with Murrysville on Friday.
Murrysville won the A match, 1,166 to 1,164, and Clymer won the B match, 1,146 to 1,128.
Tom Hemphill led Clymer in the A match with a 293. Lily Palfrey registered a 291, and Jeff Reinard and Sadie Palfrey each recorded a 290.
In the B match, Maggie Palfrey had a 288 and was followed by Emily Bennett with a 287, James Barger with a 286 and Hannah Baker with a 285.
Murrysville leads the team standings at 17-11. Clymer is second at 16-10, For Hand is third at 15-11 and Butler is fourth at 4-20.