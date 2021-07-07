Tickets for the 37th Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet are on sale.
The banquet will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge. The banquet, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was moved from May to August this year in order to accommodate more attendees.
Tickets are available at Nationwide Good and Associates, 1801 Philadelphia St., Indiana, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The cost is $40 per person. Tickets for children 12 and under are $20. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, July 30.
The Class of 2021 consists of Dave Dunlap, Adam Highberger, George Katchmer, Mark Lezanic, Randy Mazey, Danyelle (Sinclair) Stewart and Megan (Woodall) Mills.
Tickets may also be purchased from Pat Snyder, a Hall of Fame board member, by calling (724) 640-0205.
For information, contact Tony Coccagna at (724) 840-4056 or by email at tonyc1979@gmail.com.