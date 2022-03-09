Tickets for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region basketball tournament are on sale at the KCAC.
Tickets went on sale today and can be purchased in person at the KCAC box office. All tickets will be general admission only with no reserved seating. Tickets also can be purchased online at IUPtix.com or via phone at (800) 514-3849. Additional fees may apply.
Tickets will be sold for each day’s games. For example, a Saturday ticket holder will use one ticket to see all four first-round games. A separate ticket will be sold for Sunday’s semifinal games and a third for Tuesday’s championship.
Tickets for Saturday are $20 for adults, $12 for youths ages 3-18, $12 for senior citizens (65 and older), $12 students of participating institutions (with school ID).
The same prices apply for Sunday.
Tuesday’s tickets are the same price with the exception of an adult ticket, which is $16.
IUP student with an iCard will be admitted free courtesy of the IUP Student Co-op Association.
For each game during the tournament, 150 seats directly behind each team bench will be reserved for that school’s fans. Those fans will be asked to relocate at the conclusion of their game to make way for the next game’s fans.
The box office is open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to halftime of the last game; Sunday from 2 p.m. to halftime of the last game; and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.